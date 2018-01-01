ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Men Clothing
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Athlete
Colour
Size

Men's Clothing (85)

  • Gym & Training

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Hooded

Men's Sleeveless Training Top

R 749.95


(20)
7 Colours


(20)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

R 299.95


(3)
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Flex

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

R 649.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro Fitted

Men's Training Tank

R 649.95
1 Colour

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

R 649.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 699.95


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts

R 529.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

R 799.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Dubai)

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 329.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT (London)

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 379.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Istanbul)

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 299.95


(3)
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Training Utility

Men's Short-Sleeve Top

R 499.95


(5)
4 Colours


(5)

Nike Breathe

Men's Training Tank

R 449.95


(11)
7 Colours


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 449.95


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Fitted Utility

Men's Training Tank

R 499.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts

R 399.95
4 Colours

Nike

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

R 529.95
4 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Shorts

R 479.95


(15)
4 Colours


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

R 529.95


(5)
6 Colours


(5)

Nike Swoosh Athlete

Men's T-Shirt

R 379.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

R 529.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 379.95


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

R 849.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Hoodie

R 749.95
5 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

R 679.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

R 679.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

R 579.95


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 649.95
2 Colours

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 529.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Training Shorts

R 479.95
3 Colours

Nike Flex

Men's Woven Training Shorts

R 399.95
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 379.95
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 329.95
5 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Long-Sleeve Top

R 449.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Stockholm)

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 299.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Barcelona)

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 329.95
2 Colours

Jordan 23 Tech

Men's Training Jacket

R 1,299.95
2 Colours

Jordan "Become Legend"

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 379.95
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 349.95
2 Colours

Jordan 23 Tech Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 749.95
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Basketball Trousers

R 499.95


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Jordan Dri-FIT JMTC 23/7 Jumpman

Men's T-Shirt

R 349.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Sleeveless Training Top

R 379.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

R 849.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Shorts

R 579.95
2 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Tights

R 579.95


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Flex Repel

Men's Training Shorts

R 1,149.95
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 849.95
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

R 699.95
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT "Just Don't Quit"

Men's Training Tank

R 329.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Athens)

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 299.95


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT "Just Don't Quit"

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 379.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Berlin)

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 379.95
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT (Paris)

Men's Training T-Shirt

R 379.95
2 Colours

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 529.95


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

R 399.95


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Flex

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

R 699.95


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

R 479.95
2 Colours

Nike

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

R 499.95


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Dri-FIT Fleece

Men's Training Trousers

R 799.95

MEN’S GYM CLOTHES

Stay motivated and focused during your next training session with Nike men’s gym clothing. Nike offers a variety of men’s athletic clothing engineered for impact protection to keep you comfortable so you can train your hardest. A wide assortment of workout clothing from Nike is equipped with sweat-wicking technology, helping you to stay cool or stay warm in all conditions. From gym shirts to trousers and Dri-FIT to Nike Pro styles, find workout apparel to meet your training needs. Complete your look with men's training shoes or shop women's gym trainers and clothing.

 

Shop all men's gym & training styles >>

 