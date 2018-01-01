Academy Football Clothing (26)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>soccer/football>academy","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:soccer/football|collections:academy","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33837","facetValueName":"Academy","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33837","facetValueName":"Academy","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":26,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11188384","11113010","11113727","12102308","12172963","12099915","12099916","12099552","11206205","12099740","12291738","12160033","12104344","11830489","11201835","12119737","12102381","12102375","12102374","12105878","12105873","11113029","11988934","11987488","11987489","11533863"],"name":"Football Academy Training Collection. Nike.com ZA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"33837","facetValueName":"Academy","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"33837","facetValueName":"Academy","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}