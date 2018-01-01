ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Customise with NIKEiD
Gender

Custom Shoes (143)

Sort By:
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 iD

Men's Running Shoe

6.319.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 iD

Women's Running Shoe

6.319.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Epic React Flyknit iD

Men's Running Shoe

4.869.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Epic React Flyknit iD

Women's Running Shoe

4.869.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

4.289.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Women's Running Shoe

4.289.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Women's Running Shoe

3.599.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

3.599.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Older Kids' Running Shoe

2.599.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

4.869.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

4.869.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 270 Premium iD

Men's Shoe

4.869.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Blazer Low Premium iD

Shoe

3.299.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Classic Cortez Premium iD

Shoe

3.449.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Shoe

4.289.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Shoe

3.399.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Dunk High iD

Shoe

3.399.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Blazer Low iD

Shoe

2.799.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Blazer Mid iD

Shoe

3.099.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Shoe

5.699.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour
Widths Available

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

4.289.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

5.999.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Internationalist iD

Shoe

3.699.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Shoe

3.899.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Huarache iD

Shoe

3.899.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Shoe

3.599.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD


(2)

Nike Air Presto iD

Shoe

4.799.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Shoe

5.999.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour
Widths Available

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

3.599.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Cortez Basic iD

Shoe

2.869.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Roshe One iD

Shoe

3.299.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Shoe

4.199.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Dunk Low iD

Shoe

3.099.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Multi-Ground Football Boot

3.299.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Classic Cortez iD

Shoe

2.869.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

4.499.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Shoe

3.299.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

Football Boot

2.799.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Sock Dart iD

Shoe

5.099.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

4.499.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Huarache iD

Men's Shoe

3.899.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Huarache iD

Women's Shoe

3.899.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Men's Shoe

3.899.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Women's Shoe

3.899.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Women's Shoe

3.299.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Women's Shoe

3.399.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Women's Shoe

3.599.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Women's Shoe

4.199.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Men's Shoe

3.299.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Men's Shoe

3.399.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Men's Shoe

3.599.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Men's Shoe

4.199.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Football Boot

2.699.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Multi-Ground Football Boot

3.299.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Huarache iD

Shoe

3.899.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Kobe A.D. iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

5.999.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Women's Training Shoe

4.499.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Men's Training Shoe

4.499.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Tiempo Legend VII Academy iD

Football Boot

2.799.000đ
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend VII Academy FG iD

Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

2.199.000đ