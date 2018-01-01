 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Women's Yoga Clothing (86)

  Yoga

Stretch, move and twist in comfort with Nike yoga clothes for women. Discover pants, tops, sports bras and more designed to provide you with lightweight flexibility and support, and incorporate women's yoga clothes that help you master your poses.

Nike Indy Breathe

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

$45
Nike Power Legend

Women's Training Tights (Plus Size)

$85 $58.97
Nike Indy Soft

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

$35
Nike Classic Strappy

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$40 $27.97
Nike Classic Logo

Women's Sports Bra

$40
Nike Pro Cropped

Women's Training Tank

$35
Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

$48
Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Capris

$60
Nike Pro

Women's Training Tights

$55 $37.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro HyperCool Cropped

Women's Training Tank

$55 $37.97
1 Color

Nike Swoosh Pocket

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$45
Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank Top

$35 $27.97
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank

$45 $37.97
1 Color

Nike Pro

Women's Training Capris (Plus Size)

$42
1 Color

Nike Power (Plus Size)

Women's Training Tights

$90 $62.97
Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$30
Nike Dry

Women's Training Tank

$25
Nike Dri-FIT Elastika

Women's Training Tank Top

$35
3 Colors

Nike Seamless

Women's High Rise Studio Tights

$130
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank Top

$50
Nike Classic Padded

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$35
3 Colors

Nike Classic Cross Back

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$40
4 Colors

Nike Indy Light

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

$30
5 Colors

Nike Pro

Women's Short Sleeve Training Top

$30
3 Colors

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights

$60
Nike Dri-FIT Elevated Elastika

Women's Training Tank

$40
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Elastika

Women's Training Tank

$35
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Seamless Training Tank

$45
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

$35
2 Colors

Nike Bliss Studio

Women's High-Rise Training Pants

$80
4 Colors

Nike Victory

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$35
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank

$55
Nike Breathe Elastika

Women's Training Tank

$45
Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Sleeveless Training Top

$30
2 Colors

Nike Seamless

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

$30
Nike Dri-FIT Legend

Women's Short Sleeve Training Top (Plus Size)

$20
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Touch

Women's Training Pants

$75
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Studio

Women's Short Sleeve Training Top

$40
3 Colors

Nike Power

Women's Mid Rise Training Tights

$115
5 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's Training Tank

$50
3 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

$50
2 Colors

Nike Breathe Elastika

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

$45
1 Color

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights (Plus Size)

$80
3 Colors

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tank

$40
3 Colors

Nike Breathe

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

$30
2 Colors

Nike Breathe

Women's Sleeveless Training Top

$55
4 Colors

Nike

Women's Training Tank (Plus Size)

$35
1 Color

Nike Seamless Studio

Women's Training Bodysuit

$120
Nike Sculpt Lux

Women's High Rise Training Tights

$95
Nike Bliss Lux

Women's Training Pants

$90
1 Color

Nike Power Pocket Lux

Women's High-Rise Training Tights

$90
Nike Power Studio

Women's High Rise Training Crops

$80
2 Colors

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights

$80
Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High Support Sports Bra

$80
1 Color

Nike Dry Lux Flow

Women's Training Pants

$80
Nike Fly Lux

Women's Training Crops

$80

YOGA CLOTHES FOR WOMEN

 

Designed to enhance your practice, Nike’s yoga clothing for women is built for ultimate comfort and full range of motion for all types of yoga classes and exercises. No matter if you’re a beginner or a seasoned yogi, Nike has the yoga essentials you need for your next session. Nike’s selection of yoga pants, leggings and shorts are constructed for a secure yet breathable fit, while women's yoga shirts and tank tops are built to move with your body and give you enhanced range of motion and coverage where you need it most. Choose from a variety of designs and build versatile yoga outfits that align with your unique style. Nail all of the yoga poses you’ve been practicing with yoga clothes for women, and take your practice to new heights. Gear up for your next class with yoga bras and accessories, and be sure to explore the entire Nike collection of women’s yoga products for additional clothing and gear options.

 

Explore Nike Women for style and fitness inspiration.