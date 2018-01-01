 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
Women's
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Pullovers Jackets & Vests Pants & Tights Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Athlete
Color

Women's Running Clothing (158)

  • Running

Featuring new styles and updates to some of our favorite products, Nike Running clothing for women is designed for exceptional comfort before, during and after your run.

Sort By:
4 Colors

Nike Medalist

Women's Running Tank

$60
7 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Women's Short Sleeve Running Top

$65


(1)
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Running Tank

$45
4 Colors

Nike Tailwind

Women's Sleeveless Running Top

$40


(3)
4 Colors


(3)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 22" Running Crops

$95
4 Colors

Nike Speed

Women's 25" Running Tights

$80


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

Nike

Women's Running Crops

$60
4 Colors

Nike Tailwind

Women's Short Sleeve Running Top

$50
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Women's Long Sleeve Running Top

$70 $55.97


(1)
1 Color


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Short Sleeve Running Top

$45
5 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Running Tank

$40


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Elevate

Women's 5" Running Shorts

$40
5 Colors

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$45
2 Colors

Nike

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$50


(1)
1 Color


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

$60
2 Colors

Nike Run Division

Women's Short Sleeve Running Top

$70
1 Color

Nike Run Division

Women's Running Bodysuit

$110
2 Colors

Nike Run Division

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$60
2 Colors

Nike Run Division

Women's Running Pants

$120
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Printed Running T-Shirt

$30
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Running Tank

$30
1 Color

Nike

Women's Running Tank

$30
1 Color

Nike

Women's Running Tank

$30
2 Colors

Nike Shield Convertible

Women's Running Jacket

$110


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Element

Women's Running Hoodie

$65


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

Nike Run Division

Women's Running Jacket

$100


(2)
3 Colors


(2)

Nike

Women's Running Jacket

$100
3 Colors

Nike Power Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops

$95


(5)
4 Colors


(5)

Nike Speed

Women's 7/8 Running Tights

$75
4 Colors

Nike Tempo

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$30


(7)
1 Color


(7)

Nike Swift

Women's 27" Running Pants

$120
4 Colors

Nike "Run The World"

Women's Running Tank

$35
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Women's Running Tank

$35
3 Colors

Nike Miler

Women's Cropped Running Tank

$25
5 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Women's Short Sleeve Running Top

$40
3 Colors

Nike Therma Sphere Element

Women's Long Sleeve Running Top (Plus Size)

$75 $47.97
1 Color

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

$95
3 Colors

Nike Tailwind

Women's Running Tank (Plus Size)

$40 $29.97


(11)
8 Colors


(11)

Nike Tempo

Women's 3" Running Shorts (Plus Size)

$30
1 Color

Nike

Women's Running Jacket

$90 $62.97
Sold Out
1 Color

Nike Flex

Women's Running Jacket

$90
2 Colors

Nike Therma Sphere Element

Women's Long Sleeve Running Top

$75 $55.97


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

Nike Therma Sphere Element

Women's Hoodie

$90 $57.97
2 Colors

Nike Power Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

$55


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 25.5" Running Tights

$95 $79.97


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 21.5" Running Crops

$85
3 Colors

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights

$105


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Crops

$95 $75.97
1 Color

Nike

Women's Packable Running Jacket

$90 $66.97


(1)
1 Color


(1)

Nike AeroLoft

Women's Running Jacket

$250 $186.97
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Long Sleeve Running Top

$55
1 Color

Nike Shield Swift

Women's Running Pants

$120 $107.97


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$45


(2)
1 Color


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's High-Rise Printed Running Tights

$120 $95.97
6 Colors

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$40
1 Color

Nike

Women's Short Sleeve Running Top

$100 $59.97


(1)
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Women's Long Sleeve Running Half-Zip Top

$65
3 Colors

Nike Tailwind

Women's Long Sleeve Running Top

$50 $41.97


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Therma Sphere Element

Women's Long Sleeve Running Top

$75 $62.97


(1)
6 Colors


(1)

Nike Flex

Women's 5" Running Shorts

$45

WOMEN'S RUNNING CLOTHING

Nike women's running clothing includes the latest sports brasshirts, shorts, tights, socks and more. Nike running styles feature sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, designed to help keep you dry, comfortable and focused on your run. You’ll also find insulated styles to help you stay warm in cool weather, and water-resistant outerwear for running in the rain. Nike women's running clothing and Nike+ Run Club Training Plans will help you get more from your run, whatever your goals. Shop running clothes for men and kids.


Can’t decide? A gift card always fits >>