 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
Women's
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Pullovers Jackets & Vests Pants & Tights Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Color

Women's Clothing (788)

Whether you're pushing through a workout or relaxing on the weekend, find the look that matches your style with Nike women's clothing. Engineered to keep you comfortable and help you get the most out of every movement.

Sort By:


(1)
6 Colors


(1)

Nike Essential Cropped

Women's Short Sleeve Top

$40
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Women's Hoodie

$75
6 Colors

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

$35
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Sleeveless Golf Polo

$60


(2)
2 Colors


(2)

Nike Flex Bliss

Women's 2-in-1 Training Shorts

$50
3 Colors

Nike Air

Women's Shorts

$40


(5)
3 Colors


(5)

Nike Tempo

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$30


(11)
8 Colors


(11)

Nike Tempo

Women's 3" Running Shorts (Plus Size)

$30
5 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Women's Short Sleeve Running Top

$40


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

Nike Sportswear Essential

Women's Logo Short Sleeve Top

$40
2 Colors

Nike Seamless

Women's Light Support Sports Bra

$30


(7)
1 Color


(7)

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit

Women's High Support Sports Bra

$80


(7)
1 Color


(7)

Nike Swift

Women's 27" Running Pants

$120
4 Colors

Nike Tempo

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$30


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Elevate

Women's 5" Running Shorts

$40
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Short Sleeve Golf Dress

$70
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Women's Dress

$70
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Women's Long Sleeve Hooded Dress

$60
2 Colors

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Dress

$100


(3)
2 Colors


(3)

Nike Sportswear Mesh

Women's Skirt

$65
5 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's 15" Woven Golf Skort

$80


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

NikeCourt Zonal Cooling

Women's Tennis Skirt

$75
2 Colors

NikeCourt Maria

Women's Tennis Skirt

$65
4 Colors

Nike Zonal Cooling

Women's Golf Polo

$75
3 Colors

Nike Zonal Cooling

Women's Sleeveless Golf Polo

$70
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Women's Full-Zip Camo Hoodie

$65


(13)
4 Colors


(13)

Nike Sportswear Rally

Women's Fleece Hoodie

$60
4 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's 10" Woven Golf Shorts

$75
2 Colors

Nike Gym Vintage

Women's Camo Shorts

$40


(1)
6 Colors


(1)

Nike Flex

Women's 5" Running Shorts

$45
5 Colors

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$45


(14)
5 Colors


(14)

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training T-Shirt

$20
6 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Sleeveless Golf Polo

$60
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Women's Printed Jacket

$90
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear Archive

Women's Jacket

$80
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

$60


(4)
1 Color


(4)

Nike Sculpt Lux

Women's High Rise Training Tights

$95


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Tempo

Women's 7.5" Running Shorts

$35
6 Colors

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$40
1 Color

Nike Beautiful x Powerful Sportswear

Women's Dress

$75


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Flex

Women's Sleeveless Golf Dress

$100


(1)
8 Colors


(1)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Women's Jacket

$100
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Women's Bomber Jacket

$85
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Printed 16.5" Golf Skort

$75
3 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's 14" Golf Skort

$100
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Women's Leggings

$45


(21)
2 Colors


(21)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Women's Pants

$90


(2)
3 Colors


(2)

Nike

Women's Running Jacket

$100


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

Nike Run Division

Women's Running Jacket

$100
2 Colors

Nike Shield Convertible

Women's Running Jacket

$110


(2)
2 Colors


(2)

Nike Sportswear Archive

Women's Track Jacket

$70
3 Colors

Nike Dry

Women's Woven Golf Pants

$95
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Women's Woven Pants

$75
2 Colors

Nike Run Division

Women's 3" Running Shorts

$60


(1)
1 Color


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

$60
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Metallic

Women's Jacket

$130
1 Color

Nike Beautiful x Powerful Sportswear

Women's Cropped Hoodie

$75


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Air

Women's Hoodie

$75
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear Archive

Women's Long Sleeve Top

$80


(4)
2 Colors


(4)

Nike Sportswear Essential

Women's Leggings

$60

WOMEN'S CLOTHING

Nike women’s clothing is designed to move the way you do. Performance styles feature lightweight fabrics and details like ergonomic seams that map the body’s natural contours for comfort and freedom to move. Sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric helps keep you dry, whatever your sport or workout. Whether you're looking for a t-shirt, shorts or a hoodie to wear during your next workout, Nike has a wide selection of women's apparel for your lifestyle. Find the right fit by style with the pant guide or shop by support using the bra guide. Explore a variety of sports bra styles, including padded, strappy back and compression.

 

Find your fit and explore the Nike Sports Bra Shop >>