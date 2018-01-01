 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
Full Customization
Gender

Custom Nike Zoom Shoes (22)

Sort By:
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colors
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

Men's Running Shoe

$140
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colors
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

Women's Running Shoe

$140
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colors

Kyrie 4 iD

Basketball Shoe

$140
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colors

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Men's Shoe

$170 $134.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colors

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Women's Shoe

$170 $134.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colors

LeBron Soldier XII iD

Basketball Shoe

$150
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Color

LeBron Soldier XII iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

$150
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Color

Kyrie 4 iD

Basketball Shoe

$140
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colors

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

$130
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Color

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

$130
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD


(2)
6 Colors


(2)

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski iD

Men's Skateboarding Shoe

$105
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colors

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski iD

Women's Skateboarding Shoe

$105
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Color

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Shoe

$170 $134.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colors

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Color

Kobe A.D. iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colors

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colors

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colors

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colors

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colors

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colors

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Color

Kobe A.D. iD

Basketball Shoe

$180 $161.97