Custom Huarache Shoes (16)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customize with nikeid>huarache","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customize with nikeid|collections:huarache","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":4,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12481313","12481425","12481302","12481481","12481495","12481502","12481446","12481320","12481509","12481460","12481372","12481488","12481470","12481439","12481327","12519341"],"name":"Custom Huarache Shoes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}