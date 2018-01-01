Custom Basketball Shoes (15)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>basketball>customize with nikeid","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:basketball|custom:customize with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":15,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12555070","12524033","12407116","12288135","12288310","12288301","12288460","12288398","12288237","12288377","12576301","12576522","12569821","12576422","12519505"],"name":"Custom Basketball Shoes & Sneakers. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customize with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}