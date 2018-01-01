MLB Apparel (466)

Represent your team anytime, anywhere with Nike MLB apparel and clothing. Whether you are attending the game live or watching on television, Nike MLB clothing has what you need to gear up for the big game. Explore shirts, hoodies, shorts and more for all 30 major-league baseball teams. With styles designed with fabrics including sweat-wicking and cotton, you will be comfortable and ready to cheer your team to victory whether it takes nine innings or goes into extras. Shop MLB apparel for men and women, or get a gift for the baseball fan in your life. Complete your game day look with Nike MLB hats and gear.

Shop All Nike MLB Fan Gear.

