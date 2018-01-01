Jordan Training (22)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>training>jordan","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:training|gated:brand:jordan","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":22,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11841961","11932422","11935087","12090671","12131108","12090637","12090956","12127266","12091017","12138246","12156520","12131110","12090620","12090806","11640626","11932446","11778806","11778834","11778815","11932342","11527793","11769146"],"name":"Men's Jordan Training & Gym Clothing. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"10037","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"12296","facetValueName":"Training","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}