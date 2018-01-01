 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
Men's Jordan
Shoes Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Pullovers Jackets & Vests Pants & Tights Shorts Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Color
Size
Extended sizes

Men's Jordan Clothing (145)

Sort By:
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot Mesh

Men's Jersey

$90


(3)
5 Colors


(3)

Jordan Rise

Men's Basketball Shorts

$35
3 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot Diamond

Men's Shorts

$80
3 Colors

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Jacket

$110
5 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Diamond

Men's Shorts

$75
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Wings Lite

Men's Pullover Hoodie

$80
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Wings Lite

Men's Fleece Shorts

$55
1 Color

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Jumpman

Men's Knit Shorts

$70
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's Shorts

$75
3 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

$40


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Jordan Rise Diamond

Men's Basketball Shorts

$45
2 Colors

Jordan GGG "No Draw"

Men's T-Shirt

$35
3 Colors

Jordan Ultimate Flight

Men's Basketball Shorts

$65
1 Color

Jordan "BooGGGey Man"

Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$40
5 Colors

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Training Shorts

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Jumpman Air Mesh

Men's Jersey

$70
2 Colors

Jordan Jumpman Air

Men's Fleece Shorts

$45


(3)
1 Player Available


(3)

Michael Jordan Icon Edition Authentic Jersey (Chicago Bulls)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

$400
Pre-Order


(1)
1 Player Available


(1)

Michael Jordan Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Chicago Bulls)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

$120
1 Player Available

Michael Jordan Association Edition Swingman Jersey (Chicago Bulls)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

$120
3 Colors

Jordan RW

Men's T-Shirt

$35


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Jordan Sportswear "GGG" Logo

Men's T-Shirt

$35
1 Color

Jordan Sportswear AJ 11

Men's T-Shirt

$35
1 Color

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot Wings Lite

Men's Pullover Hoodie

$100
1 Color

Jordan

Men's Jacket

$120
3 Colors

Jordan Wings

Men's Fleece Hoodie

$80


(1)
1 Color


(1)

Jordan Sportswear x RW MA-1

Men's Jacket

$250
1 Color

Air Jordan 3 Vault

Men's Jacket

$125
3 Colors

Jordan AJ 3

Men's Jacket

$100
1 Color

Jordan Sportswear AJ3

Men's T-Shirt

$35
1 Color

Jordan Sportswear AJ 9 Flight

Men's Fleece Crew

$70
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Flight Fleece AJ 10

Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

$85
2 Colors

Jordan AJ 3

Men's Pants

$85
1 Color

Jordan Sportswear x RW

Men's Short Sleeve Top

$70
3 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Jumpman Air

Men's T-Shirt

$30
2 Colors

Jordan Wings Lite

Men's Shorts

$65
3 Colors

Jordan RE2PECT

Men's Training Jacket

$80
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear AJ13

Men's T-Shirt

$35
1 Color

Jordan BHM

Men's T-Shirt

$40
1 Color

Jordan BHM

Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$40
2 Colors

Air Jordan Sportswear

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan AJ 10 Flight

Men's Shorts

$65
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Tech

Men's Short Sleeve Top

$70
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear AJ 10

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear AJ 11

Men's Tank

$30
3 Colors

Jordan Sportswear AJ 11

Men's T-Shirt

$35
3 Colors

Jordan Sportswear

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan AJ 3 Mesh

Men's Jersey

$75
2 Colors

Jordan AJ 3 Raglan

Men's 3/4 Sleeve Top

$45
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Last Shot

Men's Bomber Jacket

$125
2 Colors

Jordan AJ 3

Men's T-Shirt

$40
2 Colors

Jordan AJ 3

Men's T-Shirt

$35
3 Colors

Jordan Jumpman Air Mesh

Men's Jersey

$80
2 Colors

Jordan Therma Rise

Men's Basketball Full-Zip Hoodie

$65
1 Color

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Basketball Jacket

$70
1 Color

Jordan Rise Diamond

Men's Basketball Shorts

$50

MEN'S JORDAN CLOTHING

Get your closet right with men’s Jordan clothing items. Find the Jordan hoodies, shirts, pants and more that align with your style and personality. Then pair them with men’s Jordan shoes for a streamlined head-to-toe look. Whether you’re hitting the gym, the court or the street, stay up and fresh in men’s Jordan clothing. Shop clothing for boys and girls, and be sure to check out all Jordan products for the widest selection of shoes, apparel and accessories.

 

Stay up-to-date on the latest from the Jordan Brand.