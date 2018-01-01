Men's Basketball Clothing (133)

 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
MEN’S
BASKETBALL
CLOTHING

Men's
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Pullovers Jackets & Vests Pants & Tights Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Mantra

Men's NBA T-Shirt

$35
Pre-Order
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Locker Room

Men's NBA T-Shirt

$35
Pre-Order
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Parade

Men's NBA T-Shirt

$35
Pre-Order


(1)
4 Players Available


(1)

Stephen Curry Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

$110
1 Player Available

Kevin Durant City Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Jersey

$110
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Hoodie

$70
2 Colors

Golden State Warriors Nike Therma Flex Showtime Finals

Men's NBA Pants

$110
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35
Sold Out
3 Colors

Nike Breathe Elite

Men's Short Sleeve Basketball Top

$40
6 Colors

Nike Elite

Men's 9" Basketball Shorts

$45
4 Colors

Nike DNA

Men's 10" Basketball Shorts

$45
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Hyper Elite

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

$60


(3)
1 Player Available


(3)

Michael Jordan Icon Edition Authentic Jersey (Chicago Bulls)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

$400
Pre-Order


(1)
1 Player Available


(1)

Michael Jordan Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Chicago Bulls)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

$120
1 Player Available

Michael Jordan Association Edition Swingman Jersey (Chicago Bulls)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

$120
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Showtime Association

Men's Full-Zip NBA Hoodie

$110
1 Color

Nike Association

Men's NBA T-Shirt

$45
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Showtime Association

Men's NBA Pants

$95
1 Color

Nike Therma Flex Association

Men's NBA Shorts

$80
1 Color

Nike 92

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Banner

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Basketball Tights

$45
8 Colors

Nike AeroSwift

Men's 9" Basketball Shorts

$75
3 Colors

Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Men's 9.5" Basketball Shorts

$65
8 Colors

Nike HBR

Men's 9" Basketball Shorts

$35
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 10" Basketball Shorts

$50
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 31" Knit Basketball Pants

$50


(18)
5 Colors


(18)

Nike Practice Elite

Men's 11" Basketball Shorts

$40
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT LeBron

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35
3 Colors

Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Men's Short Sleeve Crew

$70
5 Colors

Nike Therma Elite

Men's Basketball Pants

$70


(2)
2 Colors


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 11" Basketball Shorts

$45


(4)
5 Colors


(4)

Nike Therma Elite

Men's Basketball Hoodie

$80


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Basketball Jacket

$60
1 Color

Nike LeBron Dri-FIT Elite

Men's 10" Basketball Shorts

$50
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 11" Basketball Shorts

$40
1 Color

Nike 16 Bottle

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35
1 Color

Nike International Women's Day EQUALITY

Unisex T-Shirt

$30


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Flex

Men's Woven Basketball Pants

$70


(15)
5 Colors


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

$30


(2)
1 Color


(2)

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Hoodie

$70
2 Colors

Jordan Therma Rise

Men's Basketball Full-Zip Hoodie

$65
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Hooded

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$40
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Long Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt

$35


(3)
5 Colors


(3)

Jordan Rise

Men's Basketball Shorts

$35
1 Color

Jordan Dri-FIT 23 Alpha

Men's Basketball Jacket

$70
1 Color

Jordan Rise Diamond

Men's Basketball Shorts

$50
3 Colors

Jordan Ultimate Flight

Men's Basketball Shorts

$65
1 Color

Jordan

Men's Basketball Shorts

$45
1 Color

Air Jordan 11

Men's Basketball Pants

$75
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$30
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$30
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT Kobe

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Alpha

Men's 6" Basketball Shorts

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Dri-FIT

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Jordan Sportswear Iconic Jumpman

Men's T-Shirt

$35
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT LeBron

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

$35
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT "Give Me The Ball"

Men's Basketball Tank

$30


(110)
5 Colors


(110)

Nike Legend 2.0

Men's Training T-Shirt

$25


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Long

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

$30

MEN’S BASKETBALL CLOTHING

From tip-off to final bizzer, Nike men’s basketball clothing helps keep you dry, cool and comfortable with Dri-FIT fabric, designed to wick sweat away from your body. Complete your look with a pair of basketball shoes featuring innovative designs and technologies. Shop our women’s, boys’ and girls’ collections to find basketball shorts, shirts and more.

 

Customize your basketball shoes with NIKEiD >>