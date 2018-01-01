 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
Men's
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Pullovers Jackets & Vests Pants & Tights Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Collections
Fit
Color
Size
Extended sizes

Men's Baseball Clothing (30)

  • Baseball / Softball

Sort By:
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Baseball T-Shirt

$25
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Baseball T-Shirt

$25
3 Colors

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Top

$35 $27.97


(13)
6 Colors


(13)

Nike Vapor Dinger

Men's Baseball Jersey

$45 $34.97


(5)
2 Colors


(5)

Nike Pro Vapor

Men's Baseball Pants

$40
3 Colors

Nike Vapor Pro

Men's Baseball Pants

$45 $37.97
2 Colors

Nike Henley

Men's 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Top

$40 $31.97
2 Colors

Nike Baseball

Men's Hoodie

$55
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Trout

Men's Baseball T-Shirt

$35 $27.97


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Vapor Pro High

Men's Baseball Pants

$45 $35.97
3 Colors

Nike Pro

Men's Baseball Shorts

$35
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Baseball Shorts

$45
3 Colors

Nike Hot

Men's Baseball Jacket

$85


(9)
1 Color


(9)

Nike Core Dri-FIT Open Hem

Men's Baseball Pants

$30 $19.97


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

$32


(1)
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's Long Sleeve Top

$35


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 6" Training Shorts

$25


(15)
5 Colors


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

$30


(2)
5 Colors


(2)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Tights

$35


(110)
5 Colors


(110)

Nike Legend 2.0

Men's Training T-Shirt

$25


(21)
3 Colors


(21)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Long Sleeve Training Top

$30


(1)
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's Short Sleeve Top

$28


(1)
6 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 9" Training Shorts

$35


(1)
2 Colors


(1)

Nike Long

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

$30


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

$75
4 Colors

Nike Breathe

Men's Short Sleeve Training Top

$40 $27.97


(3)
3 Colors


(3)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Pants

$70 $34.97
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Hoodie

$55 $45.97
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Pants

$55 $44.97
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Sleeveless Training Hoodie

$65 $31.97

MEN'S BASEBALL APPAREL & CLOTHING

Designed to help you play your best, Nike baseball apparel and clothing features the latest innovations. The Nike Pro Collection is made up of essential compression layers for training and competition. Dri-FIT fabric wicks sweat away from skin to help keep you dry and comfortable, and styles with a compression fit offer a supportive, locked-in feel. Find everything else you need for the season with the latest Nike baseball cleats and gear.

 

Can’t decide? A gift card always fits >>

 