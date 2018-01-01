 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.

See Details

THERE'S STILL TIME!

Give the gift of Nike by ordering a digital gift card

HERE
30DayFreeReturns.png

60-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See Details

FREE SHIPPING FOR MEMBERS

Want it faster? Upgrade for two-day or next-day delivery.

Join Now

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.

See Details
Gender

Kids' Tights & Leggings (29)

Sort By:
1 Color

Nike Victory

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Capris

$40 $30.97
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Little Kids' Printed Leggings

$30
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Infant/Toddler Printed Leggings

$30
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Little Kids' Graphic Leggings

$25
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$35
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Sport Essentials

Little Kids' Leggings

$30
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear My Nike

Big Kids' (Girls') Pants

$45
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Little Kids' Leggings

$30
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings

$40
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Little Kids' Leggings

$25
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') JDI Leggings

$35
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$35
1 Color

Nike

Little Kids' Long-Sleeve Fleece Top

$38
2 Colors

Nike Shine

Little Kids' Leggings

$25
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tights

$45
3 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Big Kids' (Boys') Training Tights

$40
2 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Girls' Printed Tights

$50
3 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tights

$45
1 Color

Nike Pro Slider

Big Kids' (Girls') Softball Shorts

$30
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Infant/Toddler Leggings

$30
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$35 $26.97
1 Color

Nike Sportswear Swoosh

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$30 $22.97
1 Color

Jordan Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Boys') 3/4 Training Tights

$30 $19.97
1 Color

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Little Kids' (Girls') Capris

$34 $25.97
1 Color

Jordan Diamond

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$30 $19.97
2 Colors

Converse Colorshift

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$30 $24.97
2 Colors

Converse Star

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$30 $24.97
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Tights

$45 $40.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') 3/4 Printed Training Tights

$35 $31.97