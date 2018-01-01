 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.

See Details

THERE'S STILL TIME!

Give the gift of Nike by ordering a digital gift card

HERE
30DayFreeReturns.png

60-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See Details

FREE SHIPPING FOR MEMBERS

Want it faster? Upgrade for two-day or next-day delivery.

Join Now

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.

See Details
Gender

Kids' Roshe Shoes (4)

Sort By:
★★★★★
★★★★★
(16)
4 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(16)

Nike Roshe One

Little Kids' Shoe

$55 $46.97
3 Colors

Nike Roshe Jr.

Little/Big Kids' Golf Shoe

$60
★★★★★
★★★★★
(27)
3 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(27)

Nike Roshe One

Big Kids' Shoe

$65 $54.97
★★★★★
★★★★★
(8)
2 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(8)

Nike Roshe One

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$48 $37.97

KIDS' ROSHE SHOES

Enjoy the simple comfort and style of a pair of kids’ Roshe shoes. Inspired by the practice of meditation, Roshe kids’ shoes combine a sock-like fit with a springy and easy-to-clean midsole to create the perfect everyday sneaker. Choose from a variety of models, materials and colorways, and find the pairs that fit your young athlete’s personality and style. Shop Roshes for men and women and be sure to check out all Nike lifestyle shoes for the widest selection of everyday footwear.

 

Customize a pair of Roshe shoes with NIKEiD >>