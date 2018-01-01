 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.

See Details

THERE'S STILL TIME!

Give the gift of Nike by ordering a digital gift card

HERE
30DayFreeReturns.png

60-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See Details

FREE SHIPPING FOR MEMBERS

Want it faster? Upgrade for two-day or next-day delivery.

Join Now

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.

See Details
Gender

Kids' Compression & Nike Pro (42)

Prepare your young athlete for all types of activities, games and exercises with the most current styles of kids' compression shorts, tights and tops from Nike. Capitalize on signature fabric blends and technologies, and find compression gear that provides lightweight support and lasting comfort.

Sort By:
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Tights

$45 $31.97
4 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') 3/4 Training Tights

$30
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Capris

$35
3 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Big Kids' (Boys') Training Tights

$40
★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)
3 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)

Nike Classic

Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

$25
2 Colors

Nike Pro Classic

Big Kids’ (Girls') Graphic Sports Bra

$30
2 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Girls' Printed Tights

$50
2 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Big Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Training Top

$40
3 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tights

$45
2 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Big Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Training Top

$45
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') Long Sleeve Training Top

$40
2 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Big Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Training Top

$45
3 Colors

Nike Pro Warm

Big Kids' (Girls') Long Sleeve Training Top

$40
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve 1/2-Zip Training Top

$50
2 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Boyshorts

$30
2 Colors

Nike Seamless

Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

$25
2 Colors

Nike Pro Classic

Big Kids' (Girls') Reversible Printed Sports Bra

$30
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Long Sleeve Top

$30
2 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Printed Top

$30
1 Color

Nike Pro Heist Slider

Big Kids' (Boys') Baseball Shorts

$30
26 Colors

Email a Gift Card

$0
23 Colors

Mail a Gift Card

$0
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') Long Sleeve Training Top

$30 $22.97
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
3 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') 4" Training Shorts

$25 $22.97
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)
3 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') Training Tights

$30 $22.97
2 Colors

Nike Seamless

Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

$25 $18.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') Shorts

$25 $18.97
4 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') Short Sleeve Training Top

$25 $18.97
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') 3/4 Training Tights

$35 $27.97
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Printed Training Top

$30 $20.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Half Tights

$30 $26.97
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Short Sleeve Top

$25 $20.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts

$30 $20.97
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Capris

$40 $19.97
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Training Tights

$45 $40.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro Classic

Big Kids' (Girls') Reversible Printed Sports Bra

$30 $17.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') 3/4 Printed Training Tights

$35 $31.97
3 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids’ (Boys’) Short Sleeve Training Top

$35 $30.97
1 Color

Nike

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Sports Bra

$30 $26.97
1 Color

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Boys') Baseball T-Shirt

$30 $22.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro Hyperstrong

Big Kids' (Boys') Short Sleeve Football Top

$55 $42.97
2 Colors

Nike Pro HyperStrong Core

Big Kids' (Boys') Football Shorts

$55 $36.97

KIDS’ COMPRESSION SHORTS, TIGHTS & TOPS

Outfit your young athlete for all types of training and sport with signature styles of kids’ compression shorts, tights and tops from Nike. Discover items designed to help keep young athletes cool or warm, as well as kids’ compression gear that provides higher impact protection for those activities that require more contact. Take advantage of kids’ compression shorts, tights and tops engineered with Dri-FIT fabric, and find products that provide lightweight coverage and support while wicking away moisture and sweat. Match kids’ compression shorts, tights and tops with a fresh pair of kids’ Nike shoes for a streamlined look that will put your young athlete in a position to perform all kinds of training and activities. Shop compression shorts, tights and tops for men, women, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the collection of kids’ Nike gear for even more clothing, footwear and accessory options.

 

Customize a pair of kids’ shoes with NIKEiD.