Kids' Mercurial Soccer Cleats & Shoes (12)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>soccer/football>explosive speed","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:soccer/football|collections:explosive speed","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"14904","facetValueName":"Explosive Speed","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"14904","facetValueName":"Explosive Speed","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":12,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12473834","12325685","12325655","12325592","12325594","12325546","12325597","12350393","12350360","12325587","12325588","12323850"],"name":"Kids' Mercurial Soccer Cleats & Shoes. Nike.com","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"14904","facetValueName":"Explosive Speed","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Best For - Global Football Shoes","facetValueId":"14904","facetValueName":"Explosive Speed","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS
Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.
Prepare your young athlete for any and all pitch types with the latest styles and color combinations of kids' Mercurial soccer cleats and shoes. Choose from cleats and shoes designed for firm ground, soft ground, turf fields and indoor courts, and find the kids' Mercurials that align with your young athlete's soccer lifestyle.