 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.

See Details

THERE'S STILL TIME!

Give the gift of Nike by ordering a digital gift card

HERE
30DayFreeReturns.png

60-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See Details

FREE SHIPPING FOR MEMBERS

Want it faster? Upgrade for two-day or next-day delivery.

Join Now

EXTRA 25% OFF SALE ITEMS

Use code SAVE25 at checkout.
*Some exclusions apply.

See Details

Kids' Mercurial Soccer Cleats & Shoes (12)

Prepare your young athlete for any and all pitch types with the latest styles and color combinations of kids' Mercurial soccer cleats and shoes. Choose from cleats and shoes designed for firm ground, soft ground, turf fields and indoor courts, and find the kids' Mercurials that align with your young athlete's soccer lifestyle.

Sort By:
Customize CUSTOMIZE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colors

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$90
2 Colors

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG

Big Kids' Firm-Ground Soccer Cleat

$175 $156.97
2 Colors

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy

Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoe

$60 $49.97
4 Colors

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy MG

Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$60 $49.97
2 Colors

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy IC

Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoe

$60 $53.97
1 Color

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy

Little/Big Kids' Turf Soccer Shoe

$60 $49.97
1 Color

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy IC

Toddler/Little Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoe

$55 $43.97
1 Color

Nike Jr. MercurialX Vapor XII Academy MG

Toddler/Little Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$55 $37.97
1 Color

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Club IC

Toddler/Little Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoe

$40 $34.97
1 Color

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Club MG

Toddler/Little Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$40 $27.97
3 Colors

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy MG

Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$60 $49.97
1 Color

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy CR7 MG

Little/Big Kids' Multi-Ground Soccer Cleat

$65 $51.97