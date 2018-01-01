Kids' Foamposite Shoes (15)

We’ve detected that your system does not have JavaScript enabled, which is required to purchase product and properly experience Nike.com.Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.
With its revolutionary construction and eye-catching design, the Nike Foamposite quickly became a hoops favorite. Go beyond the sidelines with kids' Foamposites for a look inspired by '90s basketball style.
Nike Little Posite One
Big Kids' Shoe
Nike Lil' Posite One
Infant Bootie
Little Kids' Shoe
Toddler Shoe
Nike Little Posite Pro
Nike Lil' Posite Pro
Infant/Toddler Bootie
Nike Little Posite One Premium
Infant/Toddler Shoe