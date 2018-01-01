Kids' Backpacks & Bags (21)

Whether they're carrying books or sports gear, you'll find what they need at Nike. Select kids' backpack and bag styles feature protective laptop sleeves, textured coating for enhanced durability and a multitude of pockets that provide the type of versatile storage and protection kids need to go from one activity to the next. Choose from a variety of classic backpacks, duffel bags, totes, gym sacks and insulated lunch bags, and find the colors, sizes and features that align with their daily routine. Round out their look with Nike running and lifestyle shoes, and explore comfortable kids’ tops for added style. Shop backpacks and bags for men and women, and be sure to explore the full collection of kids’ accessories for additional options.

Customize a pair of kids' shoes with NIKEiD.

