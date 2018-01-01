Kids' Air Max Shoes (71)

 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Bring the next generation up to speed with new and classic designs of kids' Air Max shoes from Nike. Featuring signature cushioning technology and decades of footwear innovation, kids' Air Max shoes continue to provide all-day comfort and lasting style for boys and girls.

2 Colors

Nike Air VaporMax 97

Big Kids' Shoe

$180
1 Color

Nike Air Max 95

Big Kids' Shoe

$100
1 Color

Nike Air Max 97

Big Kids' Shoe

$150
1 Color

Nike Air Max 270

Big Kids' Shoe

$130
1 Color

Nike Air Max 97 QS

Big Kids' Shoe

$150
1 Color

Nike Air Max 97

Big Kids' Shoe

$150
1 Color

Nike Air Max 97 SE

Big Kids' Shoe

$150
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 97 SE

Big Kids' Shoe

$150
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 1 SE

Big Kids’ Shoe

$90
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 95 SE

Big Kids' Shoe

$110
3 Colors

Nike Air Max 95 SE

Little Kids' Shoe

$90
1 Color

Nike Air Max 95 SE

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$70
3 Colors

Nike Air Max 270

Big Kids' Shoe

$120
1 Color

Nike Air Max 270

Big Kids' Shoe

$120
1 Color

Nike Air Max 270

Big Kids' Shoe

$130
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 270 SE

Big Kids' Shoe

$130
★★★★★
★★★★★
(3)
4 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(3)

Nike Air Max 270

Little Kids' Shoe

$100
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 270 Jacquard

Shoe

$120
1 Color

Nike Air More Uptempo

Big Kids' Shoe

$140
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
1 Color
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Air Max 95

Big Kids' Shoe

$100
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
3 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Air Max 97

Big Kids' Shoe

$150
★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)
2 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Big Kids' Shoe

$90
1 Color

Nike Air Max 270 Print

Little Kids' Shoe

$105
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Little Kids' Shoe

$70
★★★★★
★★★★★
(24)
2 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(24)

Nike Air More Uptempo

Big Kids' Shoe

$130
5 Colors

Nike Air Max '95

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$60 $50.97
2 Colors

Nike Air Max '95 LE

Girls' Shoe (3.5y-7y)

$100
4 Colors

Nike Air Max Tiny 90

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$65
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 95

Big Kids' Shoe

$100 $84.97
★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)
2 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Big Kids' Shoe

$90
4 Colors

Nike Air Max Tiny 90

Little Kids' Shoe

$75
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)
6 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Nike Air Max 95

Little Kids' Shoe

$80
1 Color

Nike Air Max 1

Big Kids' Shoe

$85
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)
1 Color
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$52
1 Color

Nike Air Max 97 (Doernbecher Freestyle)

Big Kids' Shoe

$150
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 1

Big Kids' Shoe

$90
6 Colors

Nike Air Max Penny

Big Kids' Shoe

$130
★★★★★
★★★★★
(3)
1 Color
★★★★★
★★★★★
(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Big Kids' Shoe

$90
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 1

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$50
2 Colors

Nike Air Max 1

Little Kids' Shoe

$60
2 Colors

Nike Air Max Sequent 4

Big Kids' Shoe

$80
1 Color

Nike Air Max 1

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$55
2 Colors

Nike Air Max Axis SE

Little Kids' Shoe

$70
1 Color

Nike Air Max 97 PE

Big Kids' Shoe

$155
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)
3 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Nike Air Max 270

Big Kids' Shoe

$120
1 Color

Nike Air Max 270 EMB

Big Kids' Shoe

$130
1 Color

Nike Air Max Axis SE

Big Kids' Running Shoe

$80
★★★★★
★★★★★
(3)
1 Color
★★★★★
★★★★★
(3)

Nike Air Max 270

Little Kids' Shoe

$100
1 Color

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Toddler Shoe

$52
1 Color

Nike Air Max 98

Big Kids' Shoe

$155
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)
1 Color
★★★★★
★★★★★
(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Little Kids' Shoe

$70
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
1 Color
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Big Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

$85
6 Colors

Nike Air Max Deluxe

Big Kids' Shoe

$160 $127.97
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
6 Colors
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Air Force 270

Big Kids' Shoe

$145 $107.97
1 Color

Nike Air More Uptempo

Big Kids' Shoe

$130 $96.97
2 Colors

Nike Air Max Advantage 2

Little Kids' Shoe

$70 $52.97
4 Colors

Nike Air Max Advantage 2

Infant/Toddler Shoe

$55 $46.97
1 Color

Nike Air More Money SE

Big Kids' Shoe

$130 $103.97
2 Colors

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Big Kids' Shoe

$80 $59.97
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)
1 Color
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Air Max 90 EZ

Little Kids' Shoe

$75 $59.97

KIDS' AIR MAX SHOES

Educate the next wave on the Air Max legacy with a fresh pair of kids’ Air Max shoes. Building on decades of progress and innovation, Air max shoes continue to occupy a space that influences both the sports world and fashion world. Choose from a variety of new and classic Air Max sneakers and find the versions that align with your young athlete’s activities, personality and style. From the original Air Max 1 to the new VaporMax, there’s a model for every preference and any mood. Pair kids’ Air Max shoes with kids’ pants for a versatile and timeless look, and be sure to explore the full collection of kids' Air Max 90 and Air Max 95 sneakers for a curated selection of iconic styles.

 

Customize a pair of Air Max shoes with NIKEiD.