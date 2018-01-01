 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Golf Clothing & Apparel (109)

Apply your craft on any course with golf clothing and apparel from Nike. Featuring styles engineered with Dri-FIT technology, Nike golf clothing and apparel provides flexible, lightweight construction that draws moisture away from the surface of your skin, helping to keep you dry as you compete.

6 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Pique Stripe

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

8 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Standard Fit Polo

6 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

8 Colors

Nike AeroReact Momentum

Men's Slim Fit Golf Polo

6 Colors

Nike AeroReact Victory

Men's Golf Polo

7 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Slim Fit Golf Polo

Nike Zonal Cooling

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

3 Colors

Nike Dry Pique Classic

Men's Golf Polo

5 Colors

Nike Flex

Men's Slim Fit Golf Pants

Nike Flex 5 Pocket

Men's Slim Fit Golf Pants

5 Colors

Nike Flex

Men's Slim Golf Shorts

Nike Flat Front

Men's Golf Pants

3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Half-Zip Golf Top

7 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Half-Zip

Men's Long Sleeve Golf Top

1 Color

Nike "Golf"

Men's T-Shirt

Nike Zonal Cooling Momentum

Men's Slim Fit Golf Polo

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

3 Colors

Nike Zonal Cooling

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

7 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Victory Left Chest

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

4 Colors

Nike Dry Control Stripe

Men's Golf Polo

6 Colors

Nike Flex

Men's Golf Shorts

Nike Flex Hybrid

Men's Standard Fit Golf Shorts

2 Colors

TW Zonal Cooling

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

TW Dry Blur Stripe

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

TW Flex

Men's Golf Pants

Nike TW "If Anyone Can"

Men's T-Shirt

2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Golf Polo

Nike Flex

Men's Golf Shorts

TW Dri-FIT

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

6 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Momentum

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

3 Colors

Nike Golf x Made in Italy

Men's Golf Polo

1 Color

Nike Golf x Made in Italy

Men's Golf Jacket

2 Colors

Nike Golf x Made in Italy

Men's Golf Jacket

Nike Golf x Made in Italy

Men's Golf Pants

2 Colors

Nike AeroReact

Women's Short Sleeve Golf Polo

3 Colors

Nike Zonal Cooling

Women's Sleeveless Golf Polo

6 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Sleeveless Golf Polo

4 Colors

Nike Zonal Cooling

Women's Golf Polo

5 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's 15" Woven Golf Skort

5 Colors

Nike Dry

Women's 15" Golf Skort

4 Colors

Nike Dry

Women's 16.5" Golf Skort

3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Printed 16.5" Golf Skort

2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Sleeveless Golf Polo

3 Colors

Nike Dry

Women's Woven Golf Pants

4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Sleeveless Golf Polo

4 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's Golf Pants

4 Colors

Women's Nike Dri-FIT

Golf Polo

3 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's 14" Golf Skort

9 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Golf Polo

2 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's 4.5" Printed Golf Shorts

4 Colors

Women's Nike Dri-FIT

Golf Polo

2 Colors

Nike Flex

Women's 4.5" Golf Shorts

2 Colors

Nike Zonal Cooling

Women's Golf Polo

Nike Dry

Women's 14.5" Golf Skort

4 Colors

Nike Dry

Women's Half Zip Golf Top

2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Short Sleeve Golf Dress

2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Half-Zip Golf Top

Nike Flex

Women's Sleeveless Golf Dress

10 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Golf Polo

GOLF CLOTHING & APPAREL

Gear up and show up for tee time in an unbeatable look with the latest golf clothing and apparel from Nike. Designed to minimize distractions, Nike golf clothing provides a relaxed and comfortable fit that allows you focus on your swing and performance. Discover golf clothes engineered with signature Nike fabric technologies like Dri-FIT, and take advantage of lightweight and sweat-wicking versions of golf shorts, pants, polos and jackets. Choose from variety of colors and designs, and find golf clothing and apparel built to meet the demands of all types of players. Shop golf clothing and apparel for men, women, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the complete collection of Nike Golf products for additional options.

 

