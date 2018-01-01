 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
Girls'
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Pullovers Jackets & Vests Pants & Tights Shorts Skirts & Dresses Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Size Range
Sport
Best For
Fit
Collections
Brand
Color

Girls' Clothing (297)

Sort By:
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Locker Room

Big Kids' NBA T-Shirt

$30
Pre-Order
1 Color

Golden State Warriors Mantra

Big Kids' NBA T-Shirt

$30
Pre-Order
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids’ (Girls’) Sleeveless Tank Top

$30
Sold Out
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Big Kids’ (Girls’) Tank Top

$30
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tank Top

$30
3 Colors

Nike INSTACOOL

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

$40
4 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Big Kids' (Girls') Printed Running Shorts

$28


(5)
7 Colors


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Tempo

Big Kids' (Girls') Running Shorts

$25
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Girls') 3" Running Shorts

$25


(1)
9 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts

$20
2 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

$30
2 Colors

Nike Favorites

Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

$30
10 Colors

Nike Seamless

Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

$25


(4)
3 Colors


(4)

Nike Classic

Big Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

$25
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') JDI T-Shirt

$25
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

$20
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

$20
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT "Take Notes"

Big Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

$20
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Big Kids' (Girls') Shorts

$30


(3)
4 Colors


(3)

Nike Elite

Big Kids' (Girls') 7" Basketball Shorts

$32
2 Colors

Nike

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Shorts

$40


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') 4" Training Shorts

$25
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Girls') Tank

$20
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Tank

$25
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Tank Top

$25
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids’ (Girls’) Graphic Tank Top

$25


(1)
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Big Kids' (Girls') Tights

$35
1 Color

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Big Kids' (Girls') Pants

$75 $44.97
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Big Kids' (Girls') Capris

$40
3 Colors

Nike Pro

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tights

$40
1 Color

Nike Painted Desert Futura

Infant/Toddler Girls' T-Shirt

$18
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Infant/Toddler Girls' T-Shirt

$20


(1)
1 Color


(1)

Nike Gym Vintage

Infant/Toddler Girls' Romper

$35
1 Color

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Infant/Toddler Girls' Jacket

$50 $44.97
1 Color

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Infant/Toddler Hoodie

$44
1 Color

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Infant/Toddler Girls' Printed Capri

$34
1 Color

Nike Gym Vintage

Toddler Girls' Hoodie And Pants Set

$55 $40.97
1 Color

Nike Dri-FIT

Big Kids' (Girls') Training Tank

$25 $15.97
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids' (Girls') Short Sleeve Top

$30
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear

Big Kids’ (Girls’) Short Sleeve Top

$35
4 Colors

Nike Futura

Infant Coverall

$35
3 Colors

Nike Tech Fleece

Infant Coverall

$65
2 Colors

Nike Sport Essentials

Little Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$30
2 Colors

Nike Tempo

Infant/Toddler Girls' Shorts

$23
1 Color

Nike Tech Fleece Two-Piece

Toddler Girls' Set

$65
1 Color

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Little Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

$78
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Little Kids' (Girls') Pants

$60
2 Colors

Nike Futura

Infant Romper

$25
1 Color

Nike Sportswear EQUALITY

Big Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

$20
3 Colors

Nike French Terry

Infant Hooded Coverall

$35


(1)
3 Colors


(1)

Nike Club Logo

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$30
1 Color

Nike Futura Two-Piece

Infant/Toddler Girls' Dress And Capris

$38
1 Color

Nike EQUALITY

Little Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

$18
3 Colors

Jordan

Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

$30
4 Colors

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Big Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

$50
3 Colors

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Big Kids' (Girls’) Dress

$45
2 Colors

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Big Kids' (Girls') Capris

$40
1 Color

Nike Sportswear

Little Kids' (Girls') Glow-In-The-Dark Dress

$26
1 Color

Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage

Little Kids' (Girls') Capris

$34
2 Colors

Nike Sunset Futura

Little Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt

$18

GIRLS’ CLOTHING & APPAREL

Whether she’s running to practice or walking the hallways with confidence, Nike has the selection of girls’ clothing that young athlete needs. Pair girls' pants with hoodies or jackets to keep her warm in the colder months or dress her in a graphic tee to help her stay stylish while at school. Complete the ultimate look with a pair of Nike girls’ shoes, designed with comfort and mobility in mind. Many girls' clothing styles feature Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat, helping your child stay dry and comfortable on the field and off. Shop all Nike clothing, available for men, women and boys.

 

Customize girls’ shoes with NIKEiD.