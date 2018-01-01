Dri-FIT Soccer Clothing (216)

We’ve detected that your system does not have JavaScript enabled, which is required to purchase product and properly experience Nike.com.Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.
2018 Nigeria Stadium Home
Men's Soccer Jersey
Women's Soccer Jersey
Big Kids' Soccer Jersey
Nigeria Dri-FIT Squad
Men's Soccer Top
2018 Nigeria Stadium Away
Men's Soccer Shorts
2018 China Stadium Away
2018 U.S. Stadium Home
2018 U.S. Stadium Away
2018 China Stadium Home
2018 South Africa Stadium Away
2018 South Africa Stadium Home
FFF Dri-FIT Squad
Big Kids' Soccer Top
2018 FFF Stadium Home
2018 Australia Stadium Away
2018 Brasil CBF Vapor Match Home
2018 Brasil CBF Stadium Home
2018 FFF Stadium Away
2018 Croatia Stadium Away
2018 Greece Stadium Home
Infant/Toddler Soccer Kit
2018 U.S. Vapor Match Home
2018 England Stadium Away
2018 Brasil CBF Stadium Away
Little Kids' Soccer Kit
2018 Netherlands Stadium Away
Nike Classic Swoosh
Women's Medium Support Sports Bra
Nike Pro
Women's Training Crops
Nike Dri-FIT
Women's Training T-Shirt
Women's 3" Training Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Elastika
Women's Training Tank Top
Nike Alpha
Women's High Support Sports Bra
Nike Dry Legend Hooded
Women's Training Top
Nike Pro Crossover
Women's 5" Training Shorts
Nike Pacer
Women's Short Sleeve Training Top
2018 U.S. Vapor Match Away
Nike Dri-FIT Academy
Men's 3/4 Soccer Pants
U.S. Anthem
Men's Soccer Jacket
Big Kids' Soccer Kit
U.S. Breathe Squad
Women's Soccer Shorts
Chile Dri-FIT Squad
Brasil CBF Anthem
Big Kids' Soccer Jacket
U.S. Dri-FIT Squad
Brasil CBF Dri-FIT Squad
Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
2018 Portugal Stadium Away
2018 Chile Stadium Home