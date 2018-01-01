 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
30DayFreeReturns.png

30-DAY FREE RETURNS

Wear it, test it, keep what you like.

See details
Nike+.png

DOWNLOAD THE NIKE APP

Learn more

$5 TWO DAY SHIPPING NOW AVAILABLE

See details
Gender

Boxing Clothing (38)

Sort By:
4 Colors

Nike Victory

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$35
3 Colors

Nike Power

Women's Training Tights

$60


(110)
6 Colors


(110)

Nike Legend 2.0

Men's Training T-Shirt

$25


(3)
7 Colors


(3)

Nike Flex

Men's 8" Training Shorts

$50


(5)
5 Colors


(5)

Nike Motion Adapt

Women's High Support Sports Bra

$65


(2)
2 Colors


(2)

Nike Flex Bliss

Women's 2-in-1 Training Shorts

$50


(5)
5 Colors


(5)

Nike Breathe

Men's Training Tank

$30


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Flex Repel

Men's Training Shorts

$100 $89.97


(2)
2 Colors


(2)

Nike Pro Cropped

Women's Training Tank

$35


(7)
3 Colors


(7)

Nike Pro

Women's Training Crops

$55
3 Colors

Nike Pro

Women's Training Tank

$35
3 Colors

Nike Pro Crossover

Women's 5" Training Shorts

$35
2 Colors

Nike Pro Fitted

Men's Training Tank

$40
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Pants

$80


(3)
6 Colors


(3)

Nike Training Utility

Men's Short Sleeve Top

$40


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Pants

$55
2 Colors

Nike Breathe

Women's Sleeveless Training Top

$55


(2)
3 Colors


(2)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

$65
6 Colors

Nike Dry

Women's Training T-Shirt

$20
1 Color

Nike Power

Women's Training Crops

$130
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Hooded

Men's Sleeveless Training Top

$65
5 Colors

Nike Pro

Men's Sleeveless Training Top

$28


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Full-Zip Training Hoodie

$75


(1)
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

$32


(7)
2 Colors


(7)

Nike Alpha

Women's High Support Sports Bra

$55


(23)
6 Colors


(23)

Nike Classic Swoosh

Women's Medium Support Sports Bra

$30
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's 5" Training Shorts

$25
5 Colors

Nike Pro

Women's 3" Training Shorts

$28
3 Colors

Nike Pro

Men's Short Sleeve Training Top

$28


(1)
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 6" Training Shorts

$25


(1)
4 Colors


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Shorts

$25


(2)
6 Colors


(2)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Tights

$35
2 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Training Tank

$55


(4)
1 Color


(4)

Nike Sculpt Lux

Women's High Rise Training Tights

$95


(1)
5 Colors


(1)

Nike Breathe Elastika

Women's Training Tank

$45
3 Colors

Nike Dri-FIT Flex 2-in-1

Women's Training Shorts

$40
4 Colors

Nike Dry Legend Hooded

Women's Training Top

$40


(2)
1 Color


(2)

Nike Fly Lux

Women's Training Crops

$80