用 NIKEiD 客製化
性別

量身訂製 Nike Zoom 鞋款 (22)

排序依據：
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
1 色

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

鞋款

NT$ 6,450
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
1 色

Kobe A.D. iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
1 色

Kobe A.D. iD

男款籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
2 色

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

男鞋

NT$ 6,450
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
2 色

Kobe A.D. iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
2 色

Kobe A.D. iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
3 色

Kobe A.D. iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 6,750
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
2 色

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

女鞋

NT$ 6,450
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
6 色

LeBron Soldier XII iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 5,050
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
1 色

LeBron Soldier XII iD

男款籃球鞋

NT$ 5,050
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
6 色

Kyrie 4 iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 5,250
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
1 色

Kyrie 4 iD

籃球鞋

NT$ 5,250
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
5 色
寬度可選

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

女款跑鞋

NT$ 5,250
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
6 色
寬度可選

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

男款跑鞋

NT$ 5,250
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
6 色

PG 2 iD

男款籃球鞋

NT$ 4,350
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
1 色

PG 2 iD

男款籃球鞋

NT$ 4,350
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
6 色

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski iD

女款滑板鞋

NT$ 4,250
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
(2)
6 色
Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski iD

男款滑板鞋

NT$ 4,250