{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>running>customise with nikeid","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:running|gated:custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":21,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12543970","12543296","12530078","12530313","12515740","12515802","12501394","12501259","12521428","12519179","12519201","12519293","11863511","11863541","12546404","12546269","12521407","12518060","12518163","12529028","12529007"],"name":"客製化跑鞋. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

用 NIKEiD 客製化 性別 男款

女款

男童

女童 量身訂製 跑步 鞋款 (21) 排序依據：

最新

最高評價

價格由高至低

價格由低至高 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 6,950 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev





Next 4 色 Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 iD 女款跑鞋 NT$ 6,950 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Epic React Flyknit iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 6,300 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Epic React Flyknit iD 女款跑鞋 NT$ 6,300 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev





Next 4 色 寬度可選 Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 寬度可選 Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD 女款跑鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev









Next 6 色 寬度可選 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 女款跑鞋 NT$ 4,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 寬度可選 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 4,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 大童跑鞋 NT$ 3,500 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 1 色 寬度可選 Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 5,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 1 色 寬度可選 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 4,050 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 1 色 Nike Air Max 2017 iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 7,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev

Next 2 色 Nike Air Max 2017 iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 7,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev

Next 2 色 Nike Air Max 2017 iD 女款跑鞋 NT$ 7,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 寬度可選 Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD 女款跑鞋 NT$ 5,250 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev









Next 6 色 寬度可選 Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD 男款跑鞋 NT$ 5,250 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 大童跑鞋 NT$ 3,500 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 小童跑鞋 NT$ 3,000 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 小童跑鞋 NT$ 3,000 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 嬰幼兒鞋款 NT$ 2,600 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Free RN 2018 iD 嬰幼兒鞋款 NT$ 2,600 查看全部 ()