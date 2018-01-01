{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>sock dart","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|gated:custom:customise with nikeid|collections:sock dart","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"33590","facetValueName":"Sock Dart","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":3,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12519391","12166185","12165968"],"name":"量身訂製 襪子飛鏢 鞋款. Nike.com TW.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"33590","facetValueName":"Sock Dart","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}

用 NIKEiD 客製化 性別 男款

女款 NIKEiD SOCK DART 鞋款 (3) 排序依據：

最新

最高評價

價格由高至低

價格由低至高 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 1 色 Nike Sock Dart iD 鞋款 NT$ 5,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev









Next 6 色 Nike Sock Dart iD 女鞋 NT$ 5,750 量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製 Prev







Next 5 色 Nike Sock Dart iD 男鞋 NT$ 5,750 查看全部 ()