已新增至購物車
已新增至願望清單
送禮送到所有人的心坎裡。
尺寸： 數量： x  
標準禮品卡寄送是免費的
小計
檢視購物車 () 結帳
檢視願望清單
購物車內沒有商品

NIKE 官方商店

FreeShipping.png

免費國際寄送服務

滿 NT$6,000 即享免費國際寄送服務。

瞭解更多資訊。
30DayFreeReturns.png

30 天內免費退貨

現在就加入。
EmailSignup.png

獲得專屬資訊與優惠

訂閱電子郵件
兒童

足球鞋 (12)

排序依據：
1 色

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vortex III Neymar FG

大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,700 NT$ 1,359
1 色

Nike Jr. MercurialX Victory VI Dynamic Fit Neymar TF

大童人工草地足球鞋

NT$ 1,599


(4)
1 色


(4)

Nike Jr. Mercurial Victory VI FG

小/大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,900 NT$ 1,519
1 色

Nike Jr. Mercurial Victory VI Dynamic Fit Neymar FG

大童硬地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,759
量身訂製 用 NIKEiD 量身訂製
6 色

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Academy MG iD

足球釘鞋

NT$ 3,150
1 色

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy CR7

小/大童草地足球鞋

NT$ 2,100
1 色

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy MG

小/大童多場地足球釘鞋

NT$ 2,000
1 色

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy

小/大童草地足球鞋

NT$ 6,700
1 色

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy Just Do It MG

小/大童多場地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,920
1 色

Nike. Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club CR7 MG

小/大童多場地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,900
1 色

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Club IC

小/大童室內/球場足球鞋

NT$ 1,600
1 色

Nike. Jr. Mercurial Superfly VI Club MG

小/大童多場地足球釘鞋

NT$ 1,600