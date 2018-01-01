Ayakkabılar (45)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>nike air","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:nike air","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"10447","facetValueName":"Nike Air","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":45,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12494190","12511547","12494253","12482978","12481202","12481018","12481382","12483140","12480990","12018168","12257814","12481466","12483195","12519435","12326647","11863506","12519181","12548623","11863531","12543284","12519139","12511526","12511418","12483065","12519153","12409186","12441578","12441891","12441833","12441763","12394906","12394963","12543856","12326755","12481423","12481318","12519463","12483231","12483175","12519323","12519393","12394801","12394836","12394446","12394595"],"name":"Kişiye Özel Nike Air Ayakkabılar. Nike.com TR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"10447","facetValueName":"Nike Air","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}