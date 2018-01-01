ออกแบบพิเศษ Nike Free รองเท้า (12)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>nike free","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|gated:custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:nike free","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":12,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12515740","12515802","12501394","12501259","12521428","12519179","12519201","12521407","12518060","12518163","12529007","12529028"],"name":"ออกแบบพิเศษ Nike Free รองเท้า. Nike.com TH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"12946","facetValueName":"Nike Free","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}