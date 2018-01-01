อุปกรณ์กีฬาและเครื่องประดับ (23)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>accessories and equipment>bags / backpacks>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"accessories and equipment:bags / backpacks|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":9,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11574539","11598648","11071206","11078210","11064405","12472625","12472137","12472436","12334439","12334438","12334384","12235010","12235007","12117872","12472386","12235112","12235280","11574562","11574564","11643023","12334280","12117756","11581705"],"name":"เป้สะพายหลังและกระเป๋าของเด็ก. Nike.com TH.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}