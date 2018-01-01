ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
PWH-AM_hover-AM1-no-copy.jpg

AIR MAX 1 The icon that started it all. This
game-changer made visible Air
part of footwear history. < ALL AIR MAX

Customise with NIKEiD
Gender

Shoes (5)

Sort By:
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Men's Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Women's Shoe

160 €
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Shoe

160 €