ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Best For
Brand
Collections
Fit
Colour
Size

MEN'S DRI-FIT KNIT COLLECTION (946)

  • Dri-FIT

Sort By:
1 Colour

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

140 €
Players available

2018/19 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 Portugal Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 FFF Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 Brazil CBF Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 England Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Flex Repel

Men's Training Shorts

80 €


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Utility

Men's Running Trousers

80 €
1 Player Available

LeBron James Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

80 €


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

50 €


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

NikeCourt Flex Ace

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Tennis Shorts

50 €


(3)
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Flex

Men's 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

45 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Distance

Men's Lined Running Shorts

40 €


(11)
1 Colour


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

35 €


(15)
4 Colours


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

35 €
6 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

35 €


(11)
5 Colours


(11)

Nike Breathe

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

35 €


(5)
5 Colours


(5)

Nike Swoosh Athlete

Men's T-Shirt

30 €


(6)
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

30 €
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training T-Shirt

25 €


(2)
Players available


(2)

2018/19 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 Croatia Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
Players available

2018 Poland Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

NikeCourt AeroReact Rafa

Men's Short-Sleeve Tennis Top

75 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Zonal Cooling

Men's Standard Fit Golf Polo

75 €


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Dri-FIT Phenom

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

70 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Football Tracksuit

70 €
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

65 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

50 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

40 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

40 €
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

40 €


(5)
2 Colours


(5)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Men's Football Pants

40 €
3 Colours

Nike Pro HyperCool

Men's Training Shorts

35 €


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro

Men's Training Tights

35 €
2 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

30 €
4 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

30 €


(1)
1 Player Available


(1)

Kobe Bryant Icon Edition Authentic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

200 €


(6)
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Swift

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

100 €
1 Colour

2018 England Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
Players available

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
Players available

2018 Poland Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 Brazil CBF Stadium Away

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

2018 Portugal Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

85 €
1 Colour

Paris Saint-Germain Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

65 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Short-Sleeve Training Top

65 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

60 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Trousers

60 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Men's Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Running Top

55 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Hoodie

50 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's Training Hoodie

50 €
5 Colours

Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

45 €
2 Colours

Nike Flex Stride

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts

45 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Jordan Rise Diamond

Men's Basketball Shorts

45 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Men's Running Tank

45 €


(3)
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Training Utility

Men's Short-Sleeve Top

40 €
5 Colours

Nike Pro

Men's Long-Sleeve Top

35 €


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Fitted Utility

Men's Training Tank

35 €


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

35 €


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Pro

Men's 3/4 Training Tights

35 €