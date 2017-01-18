Girls' Clothing (44)

Whether she’s running to practice or walking the hallways with confidence, Nike has the selection of girls’ clothing that young athlete needs. Pair girls' pants with hoodies or jackets to keep her warm in the colder months or dress her in a graphic tee to help her stay stylish while at school. Complete the ultimate look with a pair of Nike girls’ shoes, designed with comfort and mobility in mind. Many girls' clothing styles feature Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat, helping your child stay dry and comfortable on the field and off. Shop all Nike clothing, available for men, women and boys.

Customise girls’ shoes with NIKEiD.