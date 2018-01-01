Personalització amb NIKEiD Nike Air Max Skor (21)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>air max","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":21,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12481021","12494256","12018382","12031631","12483084","12566373","12525670","12525740","12525712","12543862","12543290","12548629","12519287","11896400","11863508","12480969","12018317","12493976","12483143","11863535","12031603"],"name":"Personalització amb NIKEiD Nike Air Max Skor. Nike.com SE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

FRI FRAKT. Få fri standardleverans på alla beställningar med NikePlus. Läs mer. FRI RETUR. Lämna tillbaka det som inte passar inom 30 dagar. Läs mer. CLICK AND COLLECT Välj en bra plats för att hämta din beställning. Läs mer. STUDENTER FÅR NU 10% RABATT. Läs mer.