LADES TILL I VARUKORGEN
LADES TILL I ÖNSKELISTAN
Ge bort en present som passar alla.
Storlek: Antal: @  
Standardleverans av presentkort är gratis
Delbelopp
VISA VARUKORG () KASSA
VISA ÖNSKELISTAN
Du har inga varor i varukorgen
FreeShipping.png

FRI FRAKT.

Få fri standardleverans på alla beställningar med NikePlus.

Läs mer.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FRI RETUR.

Lämna tillbaka det som inte passar inom 30 dagar.

Läs mer.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Välj en bra plats för att hämta din beställning.

Läs mer.

STUDENTER FÅR NU 10% RABATT.

Läs mer.
PWH-AM_hover-AM1-no-copy.jpg

AIR MAX 1 Klassikern som blev startskottet.
Det här är skon som gjorde synlig
Air-dämpning till en historisk milstolpe. < ALLA AIR MAX

Anpassa med NIKEiD
Kön

Sko Air Max 1 (4)

Sport the sneaker that jump-started the Air Max revolution with a fresh pair of Nike Air Max 1 trainers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield as the first-ever shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole, the Nike Air Max 1 made its first waves back in 1987, becoming highly influential to the success and proliferation of the Air Max family.

Sortera efter:
ANPASSA DEN ANPASSA MED NIKEiD
5 Färger

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Sko för män

1 600 kr
ANPASSA DEN ANPASSA MED NIKEiD
3 Färger

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Sko

1 600 kr
ANPASSA DEN ANPASSA MED NIKEiD
4 Färger

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Sko

1 600 kr
ANPASSA DEN ANPASSA MED NIKEiD
5 Färger

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Sko för kvinnor

1 600 kr