ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn more.
Gender

Squad Football Clothing (250)

Sort By:
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Tracksuit

1 000 kr
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

550 kr
2 Colours

FFF Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

FFF Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
3 Colours

FFF Anthem

Men's Football Jacket

800 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dry Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Track Suit

800 kr
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Football Top

500 kr
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Pants

500 kr
2 Colours

FFF Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr
1 Colour

FFF Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

550 kr
3 Colours

FFF Anthem

Older Kids' Football Jacket

650 kr
1 Colour

FFF Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

500 kr
1 Colour

Nike Breathe Squad

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

300 kr
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Shorts

300 kr
5 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Top

500 kr
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Pants

500 kr
3 Colours

Nike Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

250 kr
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Shorts

250 kr
4 Colours

Nike Breathe Squad

Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top

300 kr
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Shorts

300 kr
1 Colour

Brasil CBF Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

Brasil CBF Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
2 Colours

England Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

England Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
1 Colour

FFF Squad

Women's T-Shirt

300 kr
1 Colour

Portugal Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

Portugal Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
2 Colours

England Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr
1 Colour

England Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

550 kr
2 Colours

England Anthem

Older Kids' Football Jacket

650 kr
1 Colour

Portugal Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr
1 Colour

Brasil CBF Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr
1 Colour

England Anthem

Women's Football Jacket

800 kr
1 Colour

Brazil CBF Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

400 kr
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Shorts

250 kr
1 Colour

Nike Breathe Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Football Top

250 kr
1 Colour

Slovakia Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

550 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

550 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Breathe Squad

Men's Football Top

450 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

400 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Squad

Men's Jacket

1 850 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Men's 3/4 Football Pants

550 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

550 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Breathe Squad

Men's Football Top

450 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Women's Football Top

450 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Breathe Squad

Men's Sleeveless Football Top

400 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

400 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Shorts

350 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Shorts

300 kr
2 Colours

Netherlands Anthem

Men's Football Jacket

800 kr
1 Colour

A.S. Roma Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

A.S. Roma Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
1 Colour

Inter Milan Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr