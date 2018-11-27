ADDED TO CART
Gender

KIDS' JORDAN (76)

Inspire greatness in your young athletes by adding kids' Jordan apparel to their closet. Heavily influenced by one of basketball's greatest legends, the Jordan shoe and clothing line pairs performance and style together seamlessly. The Jordan Jumpman logo symbolizes quality and achievement that is relevant to every young athlete, regardless of their sport. The Jordan kids' line will ensure your child will be prepared for any activity with style and technical innovations geared toward maximizing performance.

Air Jordan 5 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

1 449 kr
Air Jordan 3 Retro

Kids' Shoe

1 449 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Wings

Younger Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

549 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Wings MA-1

Younger Kids' Jacket

589 kr
2 Colours

Jordan

Toddler Joggers

359 kr
3 Colours

Jordan

Younger Kids' Pullover Hoodie

349 kr
1 Colour

Jordan

Baby Overalls

199 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dominate 8P

Basketball

199 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Max Aura

Older Kids' Shoe

999 kr
Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoe

799 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Max Aura

Younger Kids' Shoe

679 kr
2 Colours

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Baby & Toddler Shoe

529 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Alias

Kids' Backpack

539 kr
2 Colours

Jordan

Toddler Pullover Hoodie

349 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Air

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

179 kr
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman Air

Crossbody Bag

299 kr
1 Colour

Air Jordan Legacy 312

Older Kids' Shoe

1 099 kr
3 Colours

Jordan

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

549 kr
3 Colours

Jordan

Older Kids' Joggers

449 kr
3 Colours

Jordan

Younger Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie

439 kr
3 Colours

Jordan

Toddler Full-Zip Hoodie

439 kr
1 Colour

Jordan

Baby Two-Piece Set

399 kr
3 Colours

Jordan

Younger Kids' Joggers

359 kr
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23

Older Kids' Graphic T-Shirt

229 kr
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT

Older Kids' T-Shirt

229 kr
2 Colours

Jordan Jumpman

Baby Graphic Bodysuit

109 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Born to Ball

Baby Bodysuit

109 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Baby and Toddler Football Kit

549 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT

Younger Kids' T-Shirt

159 kr
2 Colours

Jordan Dri-FIT 23

Younger Kids' Graphic T-Shirt

159 kr
1 Colour

PSG Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

529 kr
2 Colours

Nike Gift Card

Nike Gift Card

0 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Therma Jumpman

Older Kids' Trousers

359 kr
2 Colours

Jordan Therma Diamond

Younger Kids' Crew

359 kr
3 Colours

Jordan Rise Diamond

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

329 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Jumpman

Younger Kids' Trousers

309 kr
1 Colour

Air Jordan

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Top

269 kr
Sold Out
3 Colours

Air Jordan Jumpman

Older Kids' T-Shirt

159 kr
3 Colours

Air Jordan Jumpman

Younger Kids' T-Shirt

159 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Dri-FIT

Toddler T-Shirt

159 kr
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Vapor Match 2018/19

Older Kids' Third Shirt

1 099 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Wings

Baby Two-Piece Set

549 kr
1 Colour

2018 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Younger Kids' Football Kit

599 kr
2 Colours

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Older Kids' Football Shorts

299 kr
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Squad

Older Kids' 1/4-Zip Football Top

549 kr
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

399 kr
1 Colour

PSG Squad

Older Kids' Football Tracksuit

999 kr
2 Colours

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Older Kids' Football Shirt

729 kr
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

549 kr
Air Jordan 12 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

1 449 kr
Sold Out
1 Colour

Jordan Jumpman

Kids' Adjustable Hat

239 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Retro 10

Older Kids' Adjustable Hat

139 kr
Sold Out
2 Colours

Jordan

Backpack

539 kr
Sold Out
2 Colours

Air Jordan

Kids' Gymsack

269 kr
2 Colours

Air Jordan

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

229 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Wings

Baby Two-Piece Set

549 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Lifestyle

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

229 kr
2 Colours

Jordan Lifestyle Wings Lite

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

589 kr
1 Colour

Jordan Sportswear Black Cat

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

269 kr
2 Colours

Jordan Air Jumpman

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

229 kr