ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn more.
Football Clubs
Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Gender
Team
Athlete
Sport
Colour

CLUB TEAM KITS (661)

Sort By:
1 Colour

2018/19 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

630 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

600 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

550 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

1 250 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

780 kr


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

2018/19 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Chelsea FC Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

1 250 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Manchester City FC Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Manchester City FC Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

1 250 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

630 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

600 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atletico de Madrid Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atlético de Madrid Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

1 250 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

630 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

600 kr
1 Colour

Manchester City FC Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Top

500 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Manchester City FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

630 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Women's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

550 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Women's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Baby & Toddler Football Kit

550 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Manchester City FC Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

600 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Manchester City FC Stadium Home

Women's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Shirt

630 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 A.S. Roma Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shirt

1 250 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 A.S. Roma Stadium Home

Men's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 A.S. Roma Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

630 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 A.S. Roma Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

600 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Inter Milan Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

600 kr
1 Colour

Inter Milan Anthem

Men's Football Jacket

800 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atletico de Madrid Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

630 kr
1 Colour

Tottenham Hotspur FC Heritage 86

Adjustable Hat

250 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Vapor Match Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

1 100 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atlético de Madrid Stadium Home

Women's Football Shirt

780 kr
1 Colour

Paris Saint-Germain VaporKnit Strike Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

1 200 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Anthem

Men's Football Jacket

800 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atlético de Madrid Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

600 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Anthem

Older Kids' Football Jacket

650 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atlético de Madrid Stadium Home

Baby & Toddler Football Kit

550 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

550 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Breathe Squad

Men's Football Top

450 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atlético de Madrid Stadium Home/Away

Men's Football Shorts

350 kr
1 Colour

Atletico de Madrid Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

400 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atlético de Madrid Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

330 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 Atletico de Madrid Stadium Home/Away OTC

Football Socks

180 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Squad

Men's Jacket

1 850 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona VaporKnit Strike Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

1 200 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona VaporKnit Strike

Men's Football Pants

1 000 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Anthem

Men's Football Jacket

800 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Anthem

Women's Football Jacket

800 kr
1 Colour

2018/19 FC Barcelona Vapor Match Home

Men's Football Shorts

630 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Anthem

Older Kids' Football Jacket

650 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Men's Long-Sleeve Football Top

650 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Men's Football Pants

650 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad Drill

Older Kids' Long-Sleeve Football Top

550 kr