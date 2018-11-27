ENGLAND KIT & CLOTHES (44)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>england>national soccer teams","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"team:england|gated:fan gear:national soccer teams","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"National Soccer Teams","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10132","facetValueName":"England","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetName":"Team Global Football National","facetValueId":"10444","facetValueName":"England","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetName":"Team Global Football National","facetValueId":"10444","facetValueName":"England","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"13856","facetValueName":"National Soccer Teams","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":42,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12038157","12038156","12038273","12038155","12038412","12122326","12132107","12056751","12171579","12171570","12172126","12039572","12039339","12039336","12038127","12038413","12038248","11947043","12038255","12132096","12039474","12038119","12039340","12038136","12038257","12132100","12132094","12038383","12038384","12038086","12039335","12039168","12039162","12397432","12398289","12171695","12131950","12038240","12039105","12038261","12141076","12398365","12038378","11936221"],"name":"Buy 2019 England Football Kit & Clothes Online. Nike.com SE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"National Soccer Teams","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10132","facetValueName":"England","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetName":"Team Global Football National","facetValueId":"10444","facetValueName":"England","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetName":"Team Global Football National","facetValueId":"10444","facetValueName":"England","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"13856","facetValueName":"National Soccer Teams","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
GIVE SPORT.
Buy three full-price items or more to get 20% off. Use code 3SAVE20 at checkout. Ends 17 December.
Prepare yourself for match day and beyond with official 2018 England kits and clothing from Nike. Gear up and show support for the Three Lions with England kits, shirts, shorts, jackets and more, and take advantage of signature Nike fabric technologies such as VaporKnit and experience lightweight breathability and mobility.