ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn more.
Boys
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Size Range
Sport
Best For
Fit
Collections
Brand
Colour

BOYS' CLOTHING (648)

Gear him up for sport, training and everyday lifestyle with signature Nike boys' clothing items. Take advantage of signature Nike fabric technologies like Dri-FIT and Tech Fleece, designed to keep him dry, comfortable and lightweight while he trains and competes. Whether he is preparing for the pitch, the park, a practice or a full day of school, find boys' clothing items that meet the demands of his active lifestyle.

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike INSTACOOL

Toddler Boys' Tank Top

250 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

600 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

800 kr
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

300 kr
3 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

450 kr
2 Colours

Nike Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Shorts

410 kr
MIX AND MATCH
Iconic 90s-inspired styles let you do you.
2 Colours

Nike French Terry Alumni

Younger Kids' (Boys') Shorts

270 kr
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Boys' Training Shorts

250 kr
2 Colours

Nike Air

Toddler Boys' Knit Trousers

350 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Flex

Younger Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts

220 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

250 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

250 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Jersey

Younger Kids' (Boys') Shorts

220 kr
1 Colour

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

550 kr
2 Colours

Nike Air

Younger Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

440 kr
1 Colour

Nike Air

Toddler Boys' Hoodie

440 kr
2 Colours

Nike Futura Foam Finger Two-Piece

Baby & Toddler T-Shirt and Shorts

270 kr
2 Colours

Nike Air Mesh Two-Piece

Baby & Toddler Tank And Shorts

270 kr
2 Colours

Nike Air

Younger Kids' (Boys') Tank Top

220 kr
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

250 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Vent

Baby & Toddler Boys' Shorts

250 kr


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

650 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Vent

Younger Kids' (Boys') Shorts

250 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

250 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Older Kids' (Boys') Running Top

250 kr
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Tank

350 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Boys' Camo Shorts

300 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts

300 kr
4 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top

250 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

200 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tribute

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

400 kr
2 Colours

Nike Air

Younger Kids' (Boys') Knit Shorts

320 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

200 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

250 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Sneaker Spree

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

200 kr
1 Colour

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

200 kr
1 Colour

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

750 kr
1 Colour

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

550 kr
2 Colours

Nike French Terry Alumni

Toddler Boys' Shorts

270 kr
2 Colours

Nike Air Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Trousers

350 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Legend

Older Kids' (Boys') Training T-Shirt

200 kr


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Breathe

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top

300 kr
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

180 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

450 kr
1 Colour

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

450 kr
3 Colours

Nike YA76 Brushed Fleece Pullover

Older Boys' Hoodie

350 kr
6 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

200 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Younger Kids' (Boys') Camo Hoodie

500 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Younger Kids' (Boys') Printed Joggers

410 kr
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

710 kr
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Hoodie

600 kr
3 Colours

Nike

Older Kids' (Boys') 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

300 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') JDI T-Shirt

250 kr
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

250 kr
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

800 kr


(11)
8 Colours


(11)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

700 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

250 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

200 kr
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Younger Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

230 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Younger Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

710 kr