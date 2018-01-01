BOYS' CLOTHING (648)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>clothing","pageCount":11,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":648,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"ffcd151d-04db-4a3e-8f01-e72de9f6a60f","title":"MIX AND MATCH","subtitle":"Iconic 90s-inspired styles let you do you.","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/k4bzbzmodjxs7c3oesfs/mix-and-match.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"SHOP NOW","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/pw/kids-90s-inspired/1meZ143s?intpromo=PW-DUAL:P2:SU18:YA:SHOPCOLLECTION:IWCHERITAGE","colorTheme":"light","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12324948","12103755","12103071","11921876","12181253","11787366","10984362","12102140","12302714","12254219","12122542","12039812","12308095","12101839","12301863","12302358","12302384","12302390","12443058","11954271","12308153","11481967","12308093","12309511","11921566","12102353","12309448","12309451","12102122","12309450","11522080","12301878","12122403","12181622","12122546","12181258","11985618","11921583","10984343","12301971","12122580","11316542","12300210","11519768","11921592","10066495","11987313","12222326","12219357","11217204","11924608","12101851","11987508","12104249","11519948","11518816","12122541","12122518","11887940","11888426"],"name":"Buy Boys' Clothing Online. Nike.com SE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
FREE DELIVERY.
Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.
Gear him up for sport, training and everyday lifestyle with signature Nike boys' clothing items. Take advantage of signature Nike fabric technologies like Dri-FIT and Tech Fleece, designed to keep him dry, comfortable and lightweight while he trains and competes. Whether he is preparing for the pitch, the park, a practice or a full day of school, find boys' clothing items that meet the demands of his active lifestyle.