ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Customise with NIKEiD
Gender

Shoes (17)

Sort By:
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 iD

Women's Running Shoe

SAR 1,029
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

SAR 669
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

PG 2 iD

Men's Basketball Shoe

SAR 669
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 iD

Men's Running Shoe

SAR 1,029
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Women's Training Shoe

SAR 709
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

SAR 709
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

SAR 709
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Men's Training Shoe

SAR 709
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Metcon 4 iD

Training Shoe

SAR 709
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Women's Running Shoe

SAR 699
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

SAR 699
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour
Widths Available

Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

SAR 699
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

Men's Running Shoe

SAR 649
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 iD

Women's Running Shoe

SAR 649
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Women's Running Shoe

SAR 599
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours
Widths Available

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

SAR 599
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour
Widths Available

Nike Free RN 2018 iD

Men's Running Shoe

SAR 599