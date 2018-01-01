KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS (16)

ADDED TO CART
KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS

Kids' backpacks, bags, rucksacks are essential for the young athlete going from school to practice and everywhere in between. Find styles featuring wet/dry storage compartments for post workout items, water-resistant coated pockets to protect gear and padded straps for comfortable carrying in a variety of colours for both boys and girls.

2 Colours

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

SAR 149
9 Colours

Nike Elemental

Kids' Backpack

SAR 129
7 Colours

Nike Brasilia Just Do It

Kids' Backpack (Mini)

SAR 109
4 Colours

Nike Graphic

Kids' Gymsack

SAR 69
1 Colour

Nike Gym Club

Kids' Duffel Bag

SAR 149
2 Colours

Nike Vapor Sprint

Kids' Duffel Bag

SAR 169
1 Colour

CR7

Kids' Backpack

SAR 209
1 Colour

Paris Saint-Germain Stadium

Football Backpack

SAR 199
(1)
1 Colour
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Medium)

SAR 179
(1)
4 Colours
(1)

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Small)

SAR 159
3 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small)

SAR 139
2 Colours

Nike Brasilia

Training Gymsack

SAR 69
1 Colour

Nike

Football Gymsack

SAR 109
(2)
1 Colour
(2)

Nike SB RPM

Skateboarding Backpack

SAR 409
1 Colour

Nike Brasilia

Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack

SAR 149
(2)
2 Colours
(2)

Nike Sportswear Heritage

Gymsack

SAR 109

KIDS' BACKPACKS ARE SCHOOL AND SPORT READY

Whether you're carrying books or sports gear, you'll find what you need with Nike kids' backpacks, bags and rucksacks. Choose from classic backpacks ideal storing books or folders for school, drawstring bags to carry a few essentials or duffel bags for a full training day or weekend trips. Keep everything organised in versatile and durable bags featuring spacious storage for spare kids' hoodies, breathable mesh pockets, zip pockets and padded straps for comfortable wear. Your young athlete can go from studying at school to training on the field with everything they need to get the job done in their kids' backpacks and bags.

 

VERSATILE BACKPACKS FOR THE STYLISH YOUNG ATHLETES

 

Finding the right storage for your young athlete's unique fashion sense with a variety of colour and styles available in kids' bags and backpacks. Head to and from the gym with kids' running or Huarache shoes safely stored in a separate compartment from clean clothes or a smart phone. Also, find bags with pockets featuring water-resistant coating to protect gear from rainy weather. Nike kids' backpacks and bags come in styles for both boys and girls and pair nicely with Nike clothing such as kids' tracksuits, tops, pants and zip ups.

