ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Boys Clothing
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks
FILTERS
Size Range
Sport
Best For
Fit
Collections
Brand
Colour
Size

Boys' Clothing (448)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

SAR 389
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

SAR 119
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Gilet

SAR 389
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

SAR 409
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

SAR 99
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

SAR 299
INSTACOOL TOPS
Shop now
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

SAR 129
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Boys' Camo Shorts

SAR 149
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

SAR 119
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

SAR 99
3 Colours

Nike

Older Kids' (Boys') 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

SAR 129
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

SAR 119
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Boys' Training Shorts

SAR 119
3 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

SAR 229
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

SAR 219
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

SAR 119
3 Colours

Nike Brushed-Fleece Cuffed

Older Boys' Sweatpants

SAR 149
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

SAR 119
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

SAR 149
2 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

SAR 249
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts

SAR 129
5 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

SAR 299
2 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

SAR 389
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') JDI T-Shirt

SAR 119
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

SAR 229
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

SAR 99


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

SAR 149
4 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

SAR 119


(11)
8 Colours


(11)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

SAR 349
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

SAR 409


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

SAR 299
3 Colours

Nike YA76 Brushed Fleece Pullover

Older Boys' Hoodie

SAR 219
3 Colours

Nike Brushed Fleece Full-Zip

Older Boys' Hoodie

SAR 229


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

SAR 259
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Bomber

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

SAR 429
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

SAR 119


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

SAR 279


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts

SAR 129
5 Colours

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

SAR 319
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool Compression

Older Kids' (Boys') Top

SAR 129


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

2016/17 FC Barcelona Stadium Home/Away/Third/Goalkeeper

Older Kids' Football Shorts

SAR 179


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Pants

SAR 149
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

SAR 319


(2)
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Shorts

SAR 79
1 Colour

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

SAR 299
1 Colour

2016/17 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

SAR 349


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

SAR 319
1 Colour

2016/17 Manchester City FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt (XS-XL)

SAR 349


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Breathe

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top

SAR 129
2 Colours

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

SAR 169
1 Colour

2017/18 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

SAR 319
1 Colour

Inter Milan Warm-Up

Older Kids' Football Warm-Up

SAR 449


(1)
7 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' Football Drill Top

SAR 169


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Top

SAR 79
1 Colour

2016/17 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit (3-8)

SAR 289
1 Colour

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

SAR 299
1 Colour

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

SAR 279
2 Colours

2016/17 FC Zenit Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

SAR 349


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

SAR 319
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

SAR 279

BOYS' CLOTHING

Gear up for your next season or find something for everyday wear with boys’ clothing from Nike. Shop a variety of styles, including boys’ shirts, shorts, pants and more. Many of our performance styles feature Dri-FIT technology to help keep you comfortable and dry by wicking away sweat. Find the perfect footwear to match by shopping our selection of kids’ shoes or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

 

Shop all boys' styles >>