DODANO DO KOSZYKA
DODANE DO LISTY ŻYCZEŃ
Podaruj upominek, który każdemu przypadnie do gustu.
Rozmiar: Ilość: @  
Standardowa dostawa karty upominkowej jest bezpłatna
Suma częściowa
WYŚWIETL KOSZYK () PRZEJDŹ DO KASY
WYŚWIETL LISTĘ ŻYCZEŃ
Nie masz produktów w koszyku
FreeShipping.png

BEZPŁATNA DOSTAWA.

Korzystaj z bezpłatnej standardowej dostawy wszystkich zamówień dzięki NikePlus.

Dowiedz się więcej.
30DayFreeReturns.png

BEZPŁATNE ZWROTY.

Nie podoba Ci się otrzymany produkt? Możesz go bezpłatnie zwrócić w ciągu 30 dni.

Dowiedz się więcej.

KLIKNIJ I ODBIERZ

Wybierz dogodne miejsce do odebrania przesyłki.

Dowiedz się więcej.
PWH-AM_hover-AM1-no-copy.jpg

AIR MAX 1 Legenda, od której wszystko się zaczęło.
Ten rewolucyjny model uczynił widoczną
poduszkę gazową częścią historii obuwia. < WSZYSTKIE MODELE AIR MAX

Własny projekt NIKEiD
Płeć

Nike Air Max 1 (4)

Sport the sneaker that jump-started the Air Max revolution with a fresh pair of Nike Air Max 1 trainers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield as the first-ever shoe to feature visible air pockets in the midsole, the Nike Air Max 1 made its first waves back in 1987, becoming highly influential to the success and proliferation of the Air Max family.

Sortuj wg:
PERSONALIZUJ PERSONALIZUJ TEN PRODUKT, KORZYSTAJĄC Z NIKEiD
3 Kolory

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Buty

639 zł
PERSONALIZUJ PERSONALIZUJ TEN PRODUKT, KORZYSTAJĄC Z NIKEiD
5 Kolory

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Buty męskie

639 zł
PERSONALIZUJ PERSONALIZUJ TEN PRODUKT, KORZYSTAJĄC Z NIKEiD
4 Kolory

Nike Air Max 1 Premium iD

Buty

679 zł
PERSONALIZUJ PERSONALIZUJ TEN PRODUKT, KORZYSTAJĄC Z NIKEiD
5 Kolory

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Buty damskie

639 zł