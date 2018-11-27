BeTrue (2)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>#betrue","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"seasonal global nv collections:#betrue","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Seasonal Global NV Collections","facetName":"Seasonal Global NV Collections","facetValueId":"31415","facetValueName":"#BeTrue","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Seasonal Global NV Collections","facetValueId":"31415","facetValueName":"#BeTrue","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12114716","10005903"],"name":"BeTrue. Nike.com PL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Seasonal Global NV Collections","facetName":"Seasonal Global NV Collections","facetValueId":"31415","facetValueName":"#BeTrue","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Seasonal Global NV Collections","facetValueId":"31415","facetValueName":"#BeTrue","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
BEZPŁATNA DOSTAWA.
Korzystaj z bezpłatnej standardowej dostawy wszystkich zamówień dzięki NikePlus.
ABY WYKONAĆ TĘ CZYNNOŚĆ, NIEZBĘDNE JEST WŁĄCZENIE OBSŁUGI PLIKÓW COOKIE
W celu włączenia obsługi plików cookie wejdź w ustawienia przeglądarki. Upewnij się również, że jest wyłączony tryb prywatny. W celu uzyskania dalszej pomocy odwiedź naszą Najczęściej zadawane pytania (FAQ).