Gender

KIDS' JORDAN (25)

Inspire greatness in your young athletes by adding kids' Jordan apparel to their closet. Heavily influenced by one of basketball's greatest legends, the Jordan shoe and clothing line pairs performance and style together seamlessly. The Jordan Jumpman logo symbolizes quality and achievement that is relevant to every young athlete, regardless of their sport. The Jordan kids' line will ensure your child will be prepared for any activity with style and technical innovations geared toward maximizing performance.

(1)
1 Colour
(1)

Air Jordan 5 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

$200
(1)
1 Colour
(1)

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Kids' Shoe

$200
2 Colours

Air Jordan Future

Boys' Shoe

$180 $125.99
1 Colour

Jordan Max Aura

Older Kids' Shoe

$140
(1)
4 Colours
(1)

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoe

$140
1 Colour

Jordan Max Aura

Younger Kids' Shoe

$100
2 Colours

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Baby & Toddler Shoe

$75
1 Colour

Air Jordan Future

Older Kids' Shoe

$160
2 Colours

Jordan Courtside 23

Older Kids' Shoe

$150
1 Colour

Jordan Courtside 23

Younger Kids' Shoe

$100
(2)
2 Colours
(2)

Air Jordan 12 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

$200
1 Colour

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Baby and Toddler Football Kit

$115
1 Colour

PSG Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

$80
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Vapor Match 2018/19

Older Kids' Third Shirt

$165
1 Colour

2018 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Younger Kids' Football Kit

$125
2 Colours

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Older Kids' Football Shorts

$60
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Squad

Older Kids' 1/4-Zip Football Top

$100
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

$65
1 Colour

PSG Squad

Older Kids' Football Tracksuit

$160
2 Colours

2018/19 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Third

Older Kids' Football Shirt

$115
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

$90
(1)
1 Colour
(1)

Air Jordan 3 Retro

Older Kids' Shoe

$200 $139.99
1 Colour

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

$180 $125.99
(1)
1 Colour
(1)

Air Jordan Future Low

Kids' Shoe

$170 $118.99
(1)
1 Colour
(1)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High Flyknit

Older Kids' Shoe

$200 $139.99

KIDS' JORDAN

It’s never too early to take flight with the kids’ Jordan collection of shoes, clothing and gear. Find the widest selection of kids’ new and retro Jordan shoes to go with kids’ Jordan tops and Jordan shorts and create complete Jordan ensembles that will turn heads. Shop Jordan for men, women, boys and girls and be sure to check out Jordan lifestyle products for an assortment of off-court styles.

 

REPRESENT THE GAME'S GREATEST

Regardless of your young athlete's sport of choice, Jumpman is recognized worldwide as a symbol of triumph and perseverance. This attitude is transferrable across all lines of sport and competition, especially in the classroom. When given the chance, anyone can succeed and Jordan apparel will only push athletes forward. Pair their favourite kids' Jordan accessory with sportswear clothing for a school or court ready look all athletes can appreciate. Check out the entire Jordan collection for iconic shoes and clothing for men, women, boys and girls.