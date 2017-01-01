Vi har oppdaget at systemet ikke har aktivert JavaScript, noe som er nødvendig for å kjøpe produkter og få en ordentlig opplevelse av Nike.com. Du må aktivere JavaScript i nettleseren din og oppdatere siden.

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":129,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12494190","12511547","12494253","12566370","12482978","12481202","12481018","12481382","11983963","12483140","12480990","11983852","12018168","12031628","12018376","12031600","12481466","12165962","12519379","12483195","12519435","12326647","12516102","12519231","12185185","12092411","12092331","12166179","12516179","12548623","11863506","12519181","11863531","11851585","11996698","12550182","12554733","12554712","12543284","12519139","11851537","12511526","12511418","12569817","12576418","12483065","12519153","12409186","12414214","12441763","12441833","12441578","12441891","12407632","12414162","12442018","12441883","11996649","12519111","12508016"],"name":"Tilpass med NIKEiD Sko. Nike.com NO.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}