ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Girls Clothing
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Socks
FILTERS
Size Range
Sport
Best For
Fit
Collections
Brand
Colour
Size

Girls' Clothing (406)

Sort By:


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Core Studio

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Trousers

350 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Sleeveless Funnel Top

450 kr
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top

280 kr
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top

280 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Dress

500 kr
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts

300 kr
INSTACOOL TOPS
Shop now
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Top

250 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Tank

280 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts

300 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers

400 kr
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

500 kr
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Vintage

Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts

250 kr
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Modern

Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie

500 kr
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') JDI T-Shirt

280 kr
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top

350 kr
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Older Kids' (Girls') JDI Leggings

250 kr


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See

Older Kids' (Girls') Tights

250 kr


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

650 kr


(4)
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Classic

Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra

250 kr


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

580 kr


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') 4" (10cm approx.) Training Shorts

200 kr


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Pants

330 kr


(4)
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Girls') Training Capris

250 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr


(2)
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Shorts

140 kr


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr


(1)
7 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' Football Drill Top

350 kr


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Top

149 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

580 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

530 kr
1 Colour

2016/17 Manchester City FC Stadium Home/Away/Third/Goalkeeper

Older Kids' Football Shorts

280 kr
1 Colour

FC Barcelona Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Shorts

300 kr
2 Colours

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

300 kr
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' (Boys') Football Pants

500 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr
1 Colour

Paris Saint Germain Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Pants

550 kr
2 Colours

Paris Saint-Germain Breathe Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

400 kr
1 Colour

Manchester City FC Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

500 kr
2 Colours

2017/18 A.S. Roma Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

300 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr
1 Colour

Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

500 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

730 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Away

Younger Kids' Football Kit

730 kr
3 Colours

A.S. Roma Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

1 000 kr
3 Colours

Inter Milan Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

1 000 kr
1 Colour

Tottenham Hotspur Dry Squad

Older Kids' Football Top

500 kr
1 Colour

Eintracht Frankfurt Dri-FIT Squad

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

1 000 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Away

Baby & Toddler Football Kit

530 kr
2 Colours

2017/18 FC RB Salzburg Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Hertha BSC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Werder Bremen Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr
1 Colour

2017/18 Hertha BSC Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

600 kr
2 Colours

2017/18 A.S. Monaco FC Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

300 kr
2 Colours

2017/18 Hertha BSC Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

300 kr
2 Colours

2017/18 Atletico de Madrid Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

300 kr
1 Colour

2017/2018 Atlético de Madrid Home

Baby & Toddler Football Kit

530 kr
1 Colour

2018 England Vapor Match Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

1 050 kr
1 Colour

2018 FFF Vapor Match Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

1 050 kr
1 Colour

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

1 050 kr

GIRLS' CLOTHING

No matter your favorite sport or style, you’ll find what you need with Nike girls’ clothing. Shop a wide variety of girls’ shirts, shorts, leggings and more. Many of our styles feature Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat, helping you stay dry and comfortable both on and off the field. Complete your outfit with Nike kids’ shoes, including the latest styles for girls’, or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

 

Shop all girls' styles >>